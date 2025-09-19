7 Sexy & Hot Deepika Padukone Bikini Looks That You Can Copy for Next Goa Trip
Deepika Padukone is once again in the spotlight after her sudden exit from the ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel. The production house Vyjayanthi Movies officially announced that Deepika would not be returning for the sequel to the Prabhas-starrer. In between this buzz, fans showcased their support for her and proved that whether she stayed in the movie, she would always be a Bollywood diva. So let’s take a look at some of Deepika Padukone’s hot and sexy bikini looks that you can totally copy for your next Goa trip.
Deepika Padukone in Black swimsuit
Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in a black swimsuit with a criss-cross neckline and bold cut-out around the stomach. She accessorized it with long golden earrings.
Deepika Padukone in Golden Swimsuit
Deepika Padukone looks hot in a golden swimsuit featuring deep cutouts around the arms. She accessorized it with statement gold jewellery.
Deepika Padukone in Yellow Swimsuit
Deepika Padukone stuns in a neon yellow swimsuit with bold cutouts. Her outfit features a halter neckline with golden circular hoops attached around the chest and waistline.
Deepika Padukone in Black and White Bikini Top
Deepika Padukone looks like a diva in a black and white bikini top. She layered the bottom with a matching printed sarong.
Deepika Padukone in White Swimsuit
Deepika Padukone looks screaming hot in a white bikini with a deep plunging neckline, halter neckline, and backless design. She accessorized it with silver statement jewellery.
Deepika Padukone in Orange Bikini
Deepika Padukone looks screaming hot in a deep orange bikini. Her ensemble includes a halter neckline, and she layered the bottom with a matching sarong.
Deepika Padukone in Black Bralette
Deepika Padukone stuns in a black bralette with criss-cross and a deep plunging neckline. She paired it with a matching bottom.
Deepika Padukone in Black Netted Top
Deepika Padukone turns heads in a black netted top with an open back. She paried it with black denim mini shorts.
Disclamier
The content is intended for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. We do not claim ownership of any images used. All credits go to the respective owners.