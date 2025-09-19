7 Sexy & Hot Deepika Padukone Bikini Looks That You Can Copy for Next Goa Trip

Deepika Padukone is once again in the spotlight after her sudden exit from the ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ sequel. The production house Vyjayanthi Movies officially announced that Deepika would not be returning for the sequel to the Prabhas-starrer. In between this buzz, fans showcased their support for her and proved that whether she stayed in the movie, she would always be a Bollywood diva. So let’s take a look at some of Deepika Padukone’s hot and sexy bikini looks that you can totally copy for your next Goa trip.