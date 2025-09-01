LIVE TV
  • Mysterious Temples Where Demons Were Worshipped as Gods

Temples are usually associated with devotion and divine blessings. But some people worshipped demons or fierce deities in the name of gods. There are some temples which show how faith and fear can often mix in ancient traditions. Here is a list of 7 temples where demons were worshipped openly: 

By: Last Updated: September 1, 2025 | 3:18 PM IST
Betal Temple, Goa
Betal Temple, Goa

This temple was dedicated to Betal, who is considered the god of demons and spirits. Locals believe worshipping him keeps evil forces away.

Kal Bhairav Temple, Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh)
Kal Bhairav Temple, Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh)

Bhairav is a fierce form of Shiva and is often known linked to demonic energy. He is known as the protector against evil spirits. Devotees even offer liquor as prasad here.

Narasimha Swamy Temple, Andhra Pradesh
Narasimha Swamy Temple, Andhra Pradesh

Narasimha is a half-man half-lion. He killed the demonic king Hiranyakashipu. In some traditions, Hiranyakashipu himself was worshipped by locals out of fear.

Chamunda Devi Temple, Himachal Pradesh
Chamunda Devi Temple, Himachal Pradesh

Chamunda is a fierce goddess who killed demons Munda and Chanda. Locals also worship the spirits of the slain demons alongside her.

Avathiyoor Kali Temple, Kerala
Avathiyoor Kali Temple, Kerala

It is dedicated to Kali in her wrathful form, who is often associated with demonic energy. Rituals here once included animal sacrifices to calm her fury.

Jwalamukhi Temple, Himachal Pradesh
Jwalamukhi Temple, Himachal Pradesh

Flames emerge naturally from the ground, linked to demonic powers. Locals believe the fire symbolizes the destruction of demon kings.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

