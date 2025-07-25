7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home
Low-carb cucumber noodles are a fresh, healthy, and easy alternative to traditional pasta. Made in just seven simple steps, they’re perfect for light meals or keto-friendly diets. With minimal ingredients and a zesty dressing, this dish is both satisfying and refreshing.
Choose Fresh Cucumbers
Pick medium-firm weight cucumbers that are medium in size and that have a minimal amount of seeds. Fresh cucumbers are ideal for the best texture, flavor, and spiralizing of the perfect low-carb noodles.
Wash and Peel
Thoroughly rinse cucumbers in fresh, running water. Peel cucumbers if they are waxed or hard, based on your taste and texture requirements.
Spiralize the Cucumber
Spiralize the cucumbers using a spiralizer or julienne peeler into thin strands that look like regular pasta. They are healthier and lighter.
Drain Excess Water
Spread the noodles with salt, allow them to sit for 1–2 minutes, and then blot dry using a couple of layers of paper towel, wiping away excess water so the noodles don't get soggy.
Mix up a Healthy Dressing
Whisk olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, and herbs together and make a light, low-carb dressing that is excellent on the cucumber noodles.
Combine
You can then add the cucumber noodles and pre-made dressing together in a large bowl and very gently toss to coat the noodles with dressing, as well as not break the shape and texture of the noodles.
Serve Immediately, or Chill
Serve the raw cucumber noodles with the crunch, or chill in the refrigerator for 10–15 minutes for flavor and cooling presentation development.
Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general dietary use. Individuals with specific health conditions or dietary needs should consult a nutritionist or healthcare provider before making significant dietary changes.