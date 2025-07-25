  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home

7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home

Low-carb cucumber noodles are a fresh, healthy, and easy alternative to traditional pasta. Made in just seven simple steps, they’re perfect for light meals or keto-friendly diets. With minimal ingredients and a zesty dressing, this dish is both satisfying and refreshing.

By: Last Updated: July 25, 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home - Photo Gallery
1/8

Choose Fresh Cucumbers

Pick medium-firm weight cucumbers that are medium in size and that have a minimal amount of seeds. Fresh cucumbers are ideal for the best texture, flavor, and spiralizing of the perfect low-carb noodles.

7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home - Photo Gallery
2/8

Wash and Peel

Thoroughly rinse cucumbers in fresh, running water. Peel cucumbers if they are waxed or hard, based on your taste and texture requirements.

7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home - Photo Gallery
3/8

Spiralize the Cucumber

Spiralize the cucumbers using a spiralizer or julienne peeler into thin strands that look like regular pasta. They are healthier and lighter.

7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home - Photo Gallery
4/8

Drain Excess Water

Spread the noodles with salt, allow them to sit for 1–2 minutes, and then blot dry using a couple of layers of paper towel, wiping away excess water so the noodles don't get soggy.

7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home - Photo Gallery
5/8

Mix up a Healthy Dressing

Whisk olive oil, lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, and herbs together and make a light, low-carb dressing that is excellent on the cucumber noodles.

7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home - Photo Gallery
6/8

Combine

You can then add the cucumber noodles and pre-made dressing together in a large bowl and very gently toss to coat the noodles with dressing, as well as not break the shape and texture of the noodles.

7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home - Photo Gallery
7/8

Serve Immediately, or Chill

Serve the raw cucumber noodles with the crunch, or chill in the refrigerator for 10–15 minutes for flavor and cooling presentation development.

7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general dietary use. Individuals with specific health conditions or dietary needs should consult a nutritionist or healthcare provider before making significant dietary changes.

7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home - Photo Gallery
7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home - Photo Gallery
7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home - Photo Gallery
7 Simple Steps To Make Low-Carb Cucumber Noodles At Home - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?