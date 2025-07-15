LIVE TV
  • 7 steamy rain dance scenes you will want to rewatch forever

7 steamy rain dance scenes you will want to rewatch forever

Rain has long been the ultimate cinematic backdrop for passion, and these 7 steamy rain dance scenes prove just why. Whether it’s dramatic longing, electric dance battles, or pure seduction, each scene is unforgettable and worth watching again and again.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 9:29 PM IST
7 steamy rain dance scenes you will want to rewatch forever - Photo Gallery
1/9

Soaked in sensuality

From Bollywood to Hollywood, rain has always been a perfect setting for fiery chemistry. These steamy rain dance scenes will leave you drenched in drama, desire, and unforgettable moves.

2/9

Dil se- Jiya Jale

Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan sizzle in this passionate track set in lush backdrops with rainfall heightening every glance and gesture. A classic rain-soaked romance.

3/9

Step up 2: The streets- Final battle

Drenched dancers, slick moves, and stormy beats—this epic dance-off in the rain redefined street style with explosive energy and magnetic chemistry.

4/9

Lagaan- Ghanan Ghanan

A communal celebration of rain, this dance has villagers rejoicing under a downpour. The synchronized choreography and emotion make it unforgettable.

5/9

Magic Mike XXL- Rain Machine Striptease

Joe Manganiello’s jaw-dropping convenience store rain dance brings raw heat and cheeky charm—this scene has become iconic for all the right reasons.

6/9

Kaho na.. pyaar hai- Pyaar ki kashti Mein

Rain amplifies the youthful romance between Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel, with wet clothes and longing glances doing most of the talking.

7/9

Flashdance- Chair and waterfall scene

Not quite a rainstorm, but that iconic chair-drenching moment of Jennifer Beals dancing in water became a cinematic legend of sensual performance.

8/9

Baazigar- ye kaali kaali aankhen

With Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol under artificial rain, the sizzling energy between the leads makes this dance scene a Bollywood benchmark for intensity.

9/9

The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only and is not there to defame anyone.

