LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
Live TV
TRENDING |
Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News Gita Gopinath 2025 resignation Anil Ambani Bangladesh jet crash Football Transfer News
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look

Green sarees are the perfect choice for Hariyali Teej, symbolizing nature, renewal, and festivity. Whether richly woven or lightly embellished, green sarees paired with delicate jewelry and floral accessories capture the joyous and vibrant spirit of the festival, making them an ideal outfit for celebrating Harayali Teej with grace and charm. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look - Photo Gallery
1/8

Deepika Padukone

Deepika looks radiant in a deep emerald silk saree adorned with subtle gold embroidery, perfectly capturing traditional elegance with a modern touch. She is giving a royal vibe.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look - Photo Gallery
2/8

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena stuns in a vibrant green shiny saree with intricate work, paired with statement jewelry that highlights her regal and festive look. Her eyes are shining bright and a best outfit for Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look - Photo Gallery
3/8

Alia Bhatt

Alia embraces a lighter shade of green in a chiffon saree embellished with delicate floral motifs, giving her a fresh and youthful vibe ideal for the festival. Pair the saree with fresh gajaras and other decorative items.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look - Photo Gallery
4/8

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam’s choice of a designer green saree with contemporary prints and sleek draping style brings a chic, fashion-forward twist to traditional attire. Pair this with oxidized jewelry and straight hair.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look - Photo Gallery
5/8

Vidya Balan

Vidya shines in a rich moss-green silk saree with detailed patterns, reflecting classic royal vibe perfect for Hariyali Teej celebrations.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look - Photo Gallery
6/8

Anushka Sharma

Anushka wears a soft pastel green saree with subtle shimmer and minimalistic embroidery, showcasing understated elegance for a serene festive look. This saree is good to go for festival like Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look - Photo Gallery
7/8

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline dazzles in a bright jade green saree paired with bold accessories, exuding vibrant energy and festive spirit fitting for the occasion. Best for Teej festival, also pair this outfit with flowers in hair.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only and not to defame anyone.

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look - Photo Gallery
Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look - Photo Gallery
Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look - Photo Gallery
Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?