- Home>
- Photos»
- Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look
Hariyali Teej 2025: 7 Stunning Green Sarees Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities For A Traditional Look
Green sarees are the perfect choice for Hariyali Teej, symbolizing nature, renewal, and festivity. Whether richly woven or lightly embellished, green sarees paired with delicate jewelry and floral accessories capture the joyous and vibrant spirit of the festival, making them an ideal outfit for celebrating Harayali Teej with grace and charm.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika looks radiant in a deep emerald silk saree adorned with subtle gold embroidery, perfectly capturing traditional elegance with a modern touch. She is giving a royal vibe.
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena stuns in a vibrant green shiny saree with intricate work, paired with statement jewelry that highlights her regal and festive look. Her eyes are shining bright and a best outfit for Teej.
Alia Bhatt
Alia embraces a lighter shade of green in a chiffon saree embellished with delicate floral motifs, giving her a fresh and youthful vibe ideal for the festival. Pair the saree with fresh gajaras and other decorative items.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam’s choice of a designer green saree with contemporary prints and sleek draping style brings a chic, fashion-forward twist to traditional attire. Pair this with oxidized jewelry and straight hair.
Vidya Balan
Vidya shines in a rich moss-green silk saree with detailed patterns, reflecting classic royal vibe perfect for Hariyali Teej celebrations.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka wears a soft pastel green saree with subtle shimmer and minimalistic embroidery, showcasing understated elegance for a serene festive look. This saree is good to go for festival like Teej.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline dazzles in a bright jade green saree paired with bold accessories, exuding vibrant energy and festive spirit fitting for the occasion. Best for Teej festival, also pair this outfit with flowers in hair.
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only and not to defame anyone.