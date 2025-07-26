LIVE TV
For Raksha Bandhan 2025, choosing the right hairstyle can beautifully elevate your entire festive look. These festive hairstyles are not only easy to create but also enhance your facial features and complement various outfits. With minimal effort and the right styling approach, you can achieve a polished, celebration ready look that’s perfect for the joyous occasion.

By: Last Updated: July 26, 2025 | 10:50 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Stunning Hairstyles For Women To Enhance Their Festive Look
1/8

Classic low bun with gajra

The timeless low bun wrapped in jasmine garland never goes out of style. You can part your hair in the center or side for variation.

2/8
2/8

Side swept curls

Soft curls swept to one side give off a romantic vibe. It's great for both straight and slightly wavy hair and adds instant glow to every traditional dress.

3/8
3/8

Braided crown

Create two side braids from the front sections of your hair and pin them across the crown. This look works beautifully with ethnic wear and gives a subtle princess-like feel.

4/8
4/8

Messy low ponytail

Add volume to the crown, secure your hair in a loose ponytail, and let a few strands frame your face. The messy low ponytail is a chic option, goes well with indo western outfits.

5/8
5/8

Half up twisted bun

Twist the top sections from each side and secure them into a hun while leaving the rest of your hair open. Add some decorative items for extra sparkle.

6/8
6/8

Loose waves with maang tikka

Soft, voluminous waves paired with a beautiful maang tikka create a royal festive look. Ideal for traditional ensembles, it brings out perfect glow.

7/8
7/8

Fishtail braid

This braid gives a refined look that suits kurtis, suits, and sarees. It gives a fairytale vibes and you can decorate it with hair chains and tiny pins.

8/8
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for general knowledge purposes only, viewers may have many other options to try that are not mentioned here.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Stunning Hairstyles For Women To Enhance Their Festive Look - Photo Gallery

Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Stunning Hairstyles For Women To Enhance Their Festive Look - Photo Gallery
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Stunning Hairstyles For Women To Enhance Their Festive Look - Photo Gallery
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Stunning Hairstyles For Women To Enhance Their Festive Look - Photo Gallery
Raksha Bandhan 2025: 7 Stunning Hairstyles For Women To Enhance Their Festive Look - Photo Gallery

