7 Stylish Ethnic Wear Inspired by Kriti Sanon for the Perfect Raksha Bandhan Look
Take ethnic fashion cues from Kriti Sanon this Raksha Bandhan with these 7 stunning looks, ranging from graceful sarees to vibrant suits and bold fusion outfits.
Lime Green Floral Saree
This breezy sheer lime green saree dotted with delicate black floral motifs is for the daytime festivities, light, elegant, and graciously fitting for Raksha Bandhan.
Hot-Pink Indo-Western Gown
Kriti, with a buttoned structured pink Indo-western gown, eloped the look-with-a-flare silhouette bold and royal look for any modern ethnic-fusion lover.
Blush Pink Banarasi Saree
Gentle and feminine, the blush pink saree with golden motifs and a matching blouse exudes old-world charm-perfect for a traditional function where soft hints of gold never go out of fashion.
Red Patiala-Suit with Phulkari Dupatta
In-your-face red Patiala suit is all fun and frolic when teamed up with a multicolored Phulkari dupatta-Full Punjabi vibe!
Maroon Saree with Structured Blouse
In this dark maroon outfit, this fitted blouse and equally fitted drape are for the definition of smart and regal-a power-packed ethnic wear with a fusion twist for all festive evenings.
Pink and Red Stripes Saree
Deadly stripes in pinks and reds with maximized deep front-neck blouse, making that statement that can not be missed-fabulous for epoch days celebrations by the style-conscious.
Fuchsia Pink Saree with Statement Necklace
Minimal yet striking, this monochrome fuchsia saree styled with a statement necklace and soft glam makeup is ideal for an effortlessly stunning Raksha Bandhan look.
Disclaimer
This is for style inspiration only. Outfit availability, prices, and designs may vary. We do not endorse or promote any specific designer or brand.