7 Stylish Ethnic Wear Inspired by Kriti Sanon for the Perfect Raksha Bandhan Look

Take ethnic fashion cues from Kriti Sanon this Raksha Bandhan with these 7 stunning looks, ranging from graceful sarees to vibrant suits and bold fusion outfits.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 4:21 PM IST
7 Stylish Ethnic Wear Inspired by Kriti Sanon for the Perfect Raksha Bandhan Look - Photo Gallery
1/8

Lime Green Floral Saree

This breezy sheer lime green saree dotted with delicate black floral motifs is for the daytime festivities, light, elegant, and graciously fitting for Raksha Bandhan.

2/8

Hot-Pink Indo-Western Gown

Kriti, with a buttoned structured pink Indo-western gown, eloped the look-with-a-flare silhouette bold and royal look for any modern ethnic-fusion lover.

3/8

Blush Pink Banarasi Saree

Gentle and feminine, the blush pink saree with golden motifs and a matching blouse exudes old-world charm-perfect for a traditional function where soft hints of gold never go out of fashion.

4/8

Red Patiala-Suit with Phulkari Dupatta

In-your-face red Patiala suit is all fun and frolic when teamed up with a multicolored Phulkari dupatta-Full Punjabi vibe!

5/8

Maroon Saree with Structured Blouse

In this dark maroon outfit, this fitted blouse and equally fitted drape are for the definition of smart and regal-a power-packed ethnic wear with a fusion twist for all festive evenings.

6/8

Pink and Red Stripes Saree

Deadly stripes in pinks and reds with maximized deep front-neck blouse, making that statement that can not be missed-fabulous for epoch days celebrations by the style-conscious.

7/8

Fuchsia Pink Saree with Statement Necklace

Minimal yet striking, this monochrome fuchsia saree styled with a statement necklace and soft glam makeup is ideal for an effortlessly stunning Raksha Bandhan look.

8/8

Disclaimer

This is for style inspiration only. Outfit availability, prices, and designs may vary. We do not endorse or promote any specific designer or brand.

