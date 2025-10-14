7 Tara Sutaria Bold Ethnic Wear that Gen Z Can Copy for This Diwali 2025
Tara Sutaria is making headlines for her stunning appearance at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party with her beau Veer Pahariya. Amid her dating buzz, one thing that truly caught everyone’s attention was her bold ethnic look. From deep neck lehengas to high slit saree looks, Tara Sutaria has become a true Gen Z fashion icon.
Tara Sutaria Hot & Bold Ethnic Wear
Let’s take a look at Tara Sutaria Hot and Bold ethnic wear that can be easily copy for your Diwali celebrations and parties.
Tara Sutaria in Golden Lehenga
Tara Sutaria looks screaming hot in a golden embellished lehenga with silver-studded work. She paired it with an off shoulder sweetheart neck blouse.
Tara Sutaria in Metallic Ethnic Dress
Tara Sutaria stuns in an ethnic dress featuring a metallic platted skirt with heavy embroidery. She paired it with a deep sweetheart neck corset and a layered matching jacket.
Tara Sutaria in White High-Slit Skirt
Tara Sutaria goes bold in a white satin high-slit skirt with a deep neck embroidered bralette. She accessorized it with minimal statement diamond jewelry.
Tara Sutaria in Floral lehenga
Tara Sutaria looks stunning in a floral print, flowy pink lehenga with mirror work. She paired it with a deep neck mirror work blouse.
Tara Sutaria in Metallic Dress
Tara Stuaria looks glamorous in a metallic sequin ethnic dress with a feather design at the bottom. She goes with minimal jewelry and nude makeup.
Tara Sutaria in Bronze Saree
Tara Sutaria turns heads in a bronze metallic plain saree with a minimal sequin border. She paired it with a unique shoulder-matching blouse.
Tara Sutaria in Boho Lehenga
Tara Sutaria looks beautiful in a boho lehenga with a multi-coloured, flowy skirt. She paired it with a deep U-neck blouse with multi-coloured print.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is based on publicly available appearances and social media posts of celebrities. The content is intended for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. We do not intend to comment on anyone’s personal life or relationships.