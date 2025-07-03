Live Tv
7 Things To Avoid In Your 20s

Whether you’re a student, a fresher, or already working, knowing what to do is very important. Here are 7 things that you should do to NOT silently kill career growth in your 20s.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
1/7

Step out of Comfort zone

When you don't step out of your comfort zone, you avoid stepping into new roles, projects, technology or block your own learning curve. Promotions and growth come to those who take initiative and adapt fast.

2/7

Be Confident

You must know how to write a professional email, speak confidently in meetings or explain your ideas clearly. Otherwise people may not take your input seriously.

3/7

Learn from Feedbacks

You should never ignore feedbacks— positive or negative. Managers value those who grow from feedback, not those who defend their mistakes.

4/7

Networking

Your talent matters but opportunities often come through people. Networking helps you get reference, collaborations, insider job tips and mentorship.

5/7

Build Soft Skills

You should not neglect your soft skills such as managing time, handling pressure or working well with others. Technical skills alone are not enough.

6/7

Build Expertise

You should build real expertise before going for fancy job roles or high salaries too early. When pressure hits, you may not be ready.

7/7

Self Aware

You should have self awareness about your skills. It includes what you are good at, what needs improvement or how you react on the stress.


Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

