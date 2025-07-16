7 Times Beyoncé Slayed Every Glam Look That Broke Style Meter
Beyoncé rocks every look and turns it into a fashion moment. From glamorous red carpets to power-packed performances, Beyoncé proved that she knows her fashion game. Through every look, Queen Bee sets the trends and pushes fashion boundaries to another level. We have all seen her pulling off iconic outfits, from tailored suits to fierce cuts to bold outfits.
2008 Grammy Awards
At the 2008 Grammys, Beyoncé stunned in a baby blue Elie Saab gown, delivering fairytale vibes. A strapless gown with silver glitter design on top and middle, accessorised with a silver bracelet and earrings.
2013 Met Gala
Beyoncé opened the Met Gala night in a leather snakeskin Givenchy creation. She pulled off that bold look by adding a black belt to her waist and thigh-high boots matching her gown perfectly.
2019 Disney’s The Lion King Premiere
At Disney’s The Lion King Premiere, Beyoncé roared higher than anyone else. She wore an Alexander McQueen blazer dress. The transparent skirt covered in studs and beads with crystal jewellery gives a royal fashion look.
2023 Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Spring/Summer 2024
At Louis Vuitton’s Menswear Queen set the trend, dolled up in a mustard three-piece set giving classic and chic vibes. The attire served was long-sleeve button-down trousers and jacket. She accessorized it with a Louis Vuitton bag, silver jewellery, and black shoes.
2024 Luar Fashion Show
At the Luar Fashion Show, Beyoncé dressed in a silver sequined Gaurav Gupta blazer with a matching bodysuit. Her ensemble included thigh-high boots with a cowboy hat showing her Houston roots.
Atlantis Royal Hotel Grand Reveal
At the Atlantis Hotel Grand launch, she showed up in gold Atelier Zuhra, marking her big return. The gown had the bodice and down the side, with a matching gold jacket giving the royal reveal.
2017 Grammy Awards
At the 2017 Grammys, Beyoncé stole the spotlight in Roberto Cavalli’s gold mesh beaded long-sleeve dress, which hugged her baby bump. She paired it with a chunky Aztec-inspired necklace and a gold veil, giving diva vibes.
Disclaimer
This Photo Gallery is a celebration of Beyoncé’s fashion and glam moments, showcasing her style evolution and iconic looks. All images and references are used for editorial purposes only, with respect to Beyoncé’s artistry and public appearances.