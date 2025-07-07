LIVE TV
  7 Times Nargis Fakhri Set Social Media On Fire: Beach, Bikinis, And Bold Vibes

7 Times Nargis Fakhri Set Social Media On Fire: Beach, Bikinis, And Bold Vibes

Nargis Fakhri has been setting social media on fire with their sizzling bikini looks and stunning vacation Vibes. Her perfect blend of sultry charm and chic fashion makes her one of the most captivating style icons online.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 10:00 PM IST
1/7

Beach Babe In Black Bikini

Nargis turns head in a classic Black 2 piece- toned abs, Sun kissed Vibe, and pure beach allure.

2/7

Emerald Glam On Deck

Rocking a green bikini by the pool, she brings fresh glamour and major vacation goals. Her bold makeup looks stunning.

3/7

Sunset pool sensation

Graceful pose against the water's edge- a perfect makes of elegance and hotness at golden hour.

4/7

Retro Brown Bikini Shoot

Vintage tones, sultry stare- this retro vibe brings out her earthy, teasing charm. She looks undeniable hot and sexy.

5/7

Black bikini strut

In this black bikini she looks confident, bold, and unstoppable- this shot captures her fierce, runaway-ready energy.

6/7

Boho white one-piece

Chic one-piece swimsuit, carefree poolside pose- soft glam with that edge only Nargis delivers.

7/7

Greece Grill Moment

Sizzling by the the barbecue in Greece- she heats up board the food and the feed with that grill-side smolder.

Disclaimer: The information provided is just for entertainment purposes only.

