Poonam Pandey 7 Shocking Controversies: Unfiltered Journey That Took The Internet By Strom

Poonam Pandey is a lightning rod for controversy in Indian media, sparking heated debates with her unapologetic style and fearless attitude. Her career has been marked by repeated showdowns with traditional values, run-ins with the law, and public backlash. While some hail her as a champion of individuality, others slam her for courting attention with provocative stunts. Love her or hate her, Poonam Pandey gets people talking about the complex issues of frame, morality and sensationalism in today’s India.