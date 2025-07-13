LIVE TV
ai Jannik Sinner european union Ceratosaurus skeleton Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
  7 Tips To Stay Focused During Long Study Hours

7 Tips To Stay Focused During Long Study Hours

Studying can be boring! But, with the right techniques, you can train your brain to concentrate better and make the most out of your time. Whether you are preparing for exams or trying to complete a big assignment, these 7 simple steps will help you avoid burnout, stay sharp and sometimes enjoy your study sessions.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 13, 2025 | 11:21 PM IST
7 Tips To Stay Focused During Long Study Hours
1/7

Use the Pomodoro Technique

Study for 25 to 30 minutes then take a 5 minute break. After 4 rounds, take a longer break. It helps prevent burnout and keep your brain fresh.

7 Tips To Stay Focused During Long Study Hours
2/7

Create a Distraction-Free Study Space

Find a quiet spot, keep your phone away or may be use focus apps like focus keeper or forest. Sit in a clean space. A clean space helps one have a clean mind.

7 Tips To Stay Focused During Long Study Hours
3/7

Set Clear, Realistic Goals

Set clear and realistic goals, instead of saying "I will study all day" you should tell yourself "I will finish two chapters by 3:00 a.m." Small wins motivate you to keep going.

7 Tips To Stay Focused During Long Study Hours
4/7

Stay Hydrated and Eat Light Snacks

Dehydration and heavy meals make one feel sleepy. Keep healthy snacks like fruits, nuts or dark chocolate nearby and a bottle full of water.

7 Tips To Stay Focused During Long Study Hours
5/7

Use Active Study Methods

Use active study methods such as writing notes, quizing yourself or teaching someone else. Reading passively is boring. Active study methods can keep your brain engaged and alert.

7 Tips To Stay Focused During Long Study Hours
6/7

Mix Subjects or Topics

Studying different things keeps your brain from feeling stuck. So, keep switching between subjects or topics every few hours to avoid mental fatigue.

7 Tips To Stay Focused During Long Study Hours
7/7

Avoid Multitasking

Do not study while checking notifications or watching TV. Focus on one task at a time. Remember that quality matters more than quantity.

7 Tips To Stay Focused During Long Study Hours

