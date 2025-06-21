Live Tv
7 Top-Grossing Marvel Movies That Redefined the Cinema

The revolutionization superhero cinema and box office history was possible due to Marvel Studios. The multi-versal madness and emotional farewells in Marvel’s blockbuster films have had fans laughing, crying, and cheering in crowded theaters. Here are some top 7 highest-growing Marvel films broke all records making history. 

By: Deepali Yadav Last Updated: June 21, 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
Avengers: Endgame- $2.799 Billion

The emotional finale to the Infinity Saga brought together nearly every Marvel hero. The second-highest movie globally, endgame made unforgettable moments like "I love you 3000" with Tony Stark's final snap. It brought together over a decade of storytelling, culminating in an emotional, action-packed finale.

Avengers: Infinity War- $2.048 Billion

This movie took a big risk allowing the twist to let the villain win which quite coincidently worked. Leaving fan's stunned and emotional, Thanos wiped out half the universe. Shocking everybody, The success showed just how emotionally invested in Marvel's story.

Spider-Man: No Way Home- $1.921 Billion

All three spider-men were brought together in this series- Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. Full of action, emotion and nostalgia, fans loved it even during the Pandemic times and nearly hit $2 billion worldwide.

The Avengers- $1.519 Billion

Bringing back Iron Man, Thor, Hulk and other fights, 'The Avengers' was the first big superhero team team-up movie and a total game-changer; launching the Marvel into a new level of box office success.

Age of Ultron- $1.403 Billion

Despite its popularity being a little less than the first, it still made over a billion dollars. The story set up many future events in the MCU introducing new key characters like Vision and Scarlet Witch. Also including, Ultron was a strong and creepy villain.

Black Panther- $1.346 Billion

Beyond just a superhero movie, it was a cultural moment. It was the first Marvel Movie to win Oscars, introducing to the world Wakanda, King T'Challa.

Iron Man 3- $1.215 Billion

Returning in the third series of Iron Man, Tony Stark returned with a more emotional story after the events. He had to face new enemies, new challenges, and questions about who he is without the suit.


Disclaimer: Box office figures are approximate and based on global earnings as of 2025. Rankings may vary with future releases or updated data.

