7 Traditional Indian Fermented Drinks That Improve Digestion And Gut Health
Check out 7 traditional Indian fermented drinks like Ambali and Kanji that naturally boost digestion, restore gut health, and promote overall wellness with probiotics and fiber.
Ambali (Fermented Ragi Drink)
Probiotic and fiber-rich, Ambali cools the body, nourishes gut flora, and aids digestion. It is mainly taken during hot weather. It acts for weight loss and hydration, along with fixing the gut.
Baasi Bhaat (Fermented Rice)
Cooked rice left to soak overnight develops its natural probiotics that act against digestion and immunity. It is mostly eaten with curd or raw onion. This cools the gut and prevents acidity or constipation.
Gundruk (Fermented Leafy Greens)
Gundruk, found largely in the Northeast and Nepal, is rich in lactic acid bacteria. It works on improving gut microbiota and digestion while providing necessary minerals and fiber for good bowel movements.
Chhaach (Spiced Buttermilk)
Chhaach is made from curd, spices such as cumin and ginger. It is an antacid to soothe the stomach and prevent bloating, balancing the pH of the gut. It is an all-natural probiotic that promotes healthy digestion after eating.
Kanji (Fermented Carrot or Beetroot Drinks)
It is a little bit sour and spicy drink with plenty of good bacteria. It cleanses the digestive tract, supports liver functioning, and maintains gut flora, helping to ease seasonal changes and detoxification.
Kala Bhaat (Fermented Black Rice)
Fermentation is achieved by soaking black rice overnight, which creates a nutrient-dense probiotic food. It maintains a healthy gut, regulates digestion, and offers antioxidant-rich properties. In essence, a complete meal for healthy microbes.
Homemade Curd
Curd supports digestion because it is naturally rich in probiotics, It also aids in reducing inflammation and restoring gut balance. In Indian homes, curd is used for dealing with acidity, lactose intolerance, and improving general gut function.
Disclaimer
This is for informational purposes only. It does not substitute professional medical advice. Please consult a healthcare expert before making dietary or health changes.