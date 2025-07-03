Live Tv
7 Trendy Payal: Blending Tradition With Modern Fashion

Payal comes in a variety of styles, blending tradition with modern fashion. From classic silver and ornate kundan to minimalist chains and playful beaded designs, each style offers a unique charm. Whether worn for weddings, festivals, or everyday elegance, there is a perfect payal to complement every look and occasion.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Traditional silver payal

Crafted from pure silver these anklets often feature intricate designs and tiny ghungroo.

Kundan Payal

Embellished with colorful Kundan stones, this style adds a royal touch to you feet

Beaded Payal

Made with colorful beads or pearls, these anklets are fun and youthful. Ideal for casual or boho looks.

Temple design payal

Inspired by South Indian temple jewelry, these featured Deity motifs and antique finishes

Layered Payal

These come into two or more chains that drape elegantly around the ankle. Great for making fashion statements.

Thread Or Fabric Payal

Made using cotton or silk threads, often braided or woven with charms. A stylish yet subtle accessory choice.

Contemporary Chain Payal

Minimalistic with a sleek metal chain- sometimes with tiny charms or initials. A trendy option for a subtle sparkle.

Disclaimer: This information is only for general awareness, style may vary from person to person.

