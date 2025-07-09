LIVE TV
  • 7 Types Of Halwa You Can Make At Home

7 Types Of Halwa You Can Make At Home

Halwa is the ultimate Indian dessert that no one can resist. From festive celebrations to winter comfort, it fits every mood and craving. Halwa can be made with fruits, veggies and literally anything! Here are 7 Indian classic halwa recipes you can easily make at home.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 9, 2025 | 1:57 PM IST
7 Types Of Halwa You Can Make At Home - Gallery Image
1/7

Suji Halwa (Semolina Halwa)

This one is a basic. It is the most loved halwa. It is made with ghee, semolina, water and sugar. It is often served during poojas.

7 Types Of Halwa You Can Make At Home - Gallery Image
2/7

Gajar Halwa (Carrot Halwa)

It is actually made by simmering grated red carrots in milk, ghee, and sugar. It is garnished with cardamom, almonds and cashews which give it a royal finish. It is called Gajrela in Punjabi.

7 Types Of Halwa You Can Make At Home - Gallery Image
3/7

Moong Dal Halwa

Made with yellow moong daal roasted patiently in ghee. It is mostly served in North Indian Weddings and Diwali parties. It takes time and effort but turns out pretty tasty.

7 Types Of Halwa You Can Make At Home - Gallery Image
4/7

Atta Halwa (Wheat Flour Halwa)

This is served as kada prashad in gurudwaras. It is made with whole wheat flour roasted in ghee, blended with hot sugar syrup.

7 Types Of Halwa You Can Make At Home - Gallery Image
5/7

Badam Halwa (Almond Halwa)

A rich dessert made by grinding soaked almonds and cooking them with ghee, milk and sugar. It is slightly chewy and often flavored with saffron or cardamom.

7 Types Of Halwa You Can Make At Home - Gallery Image
6/7

Lauki Halwa (Bottle Gourd Halwa)

It is light greenish in color and very refreshing by taste. Grated lauki is sauteed in ghee and cooked with milk and sugar. It can eaten during Navratri and is very popular in Uttar Pradesh.

7 Types Of Halwa You Can Make At Home - Gallery Image
7/7

Chana Dal Halwa

It is full of rustic flavor. It is a traditional recipe in Bihari and Rajasthani households. Add cardamom powder or rose water for aroma in your halwa.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

7 Types Of Halwa You Can Make At Home - Gallery Image

