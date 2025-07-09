7 Types Of Halwa You Can Make At Home
Halwa is the ultimate Indian dessert that no one can resist. From festive celebrations to winter comfort, it fits every mood and craving. Halwa can be made with fruits, veggies and literally anything! Here are 7 Indian classic halwa recipes you can easily make at home.
Suji Halwa (Semolina Halwa)
This one is a basic. It is the most loved halwa. It is made with ghee, semolina, water and sugar. It is often served during poojas.
Gajar Halwa (Carrot Halwa)
It is actually made by simmering grated red carrots in milk, ghee, and sugar. It is garnished with cardamom, almonds and cashews which give it a royal finish. It is called Gajrela in Punjabi.
Moong Dal Halwa
Made with yellow moong daal roasted patiently in ghee. It is mostly served in North Indian Weddings and Diwali parties. It takes time and effort but turns out pretty tasty.
Atta Halwa (Wheat Flour Halwa)
This is served as kada prashad in gurudwaras. It is made with whole wheat flour roasted in ghee, blended with hot sugar syrup.
Badam Halwa (Almond Halwa)
A rich dessert made by grinding soaked almonds and cooking them with ghee, milk and sugar. It is slightly chewy and often flavored with saffron or cardamom.
Lauki Halwa (Bottle Gourd Halwa)
It is light greenish in color and very refreshing by taste. Grated lauki is sauteed in ghee and cooked with milk and sugar. It can eaten during Navratri and is very popular in Uttar Pradesh.
Chana Dal Halwa
It is full of rustic flavor. It is a traditional recipe in Bihari and Rajasthani households. Add cardamom powder or rose water for aroma in your halwa.
