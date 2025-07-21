LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations

7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations

Laddus are a symbol of celebration in every Indian household. Whether it’s a festival of a child’s birthday, or maybe just a craving, laddu is there. Here are 7 delicious types of laddus you must try at home.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations - Photo Gallery
1/8

Besan Laddu

It is made from roasted gram flour (besan), sugar, and lots of ghee. It is rich and nutty in flavor and melts in your mouth. Roast slowly on low heat to avoid a raw taste.

7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations - Photo Gallery
2/8

Boondi Laddu

It is soft, syrup soaked boondis shaped into laddus. It is a festive favorite during Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali festival. Soak it in saffron-flavored sugar syrup for that temple taste.

7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations - Photo Gallery
3/8

Coconut Laddu

It can be made quick eith fresh or desiccated coconut, jaggery, or condensed milk. Roll in more coconut flakes for a pretty look.

7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations - Photo Gallery
4/8

Peanut Laddu

It is a super easy and nutritious sweet made using just roasted peanuts and jaggery. A great source of iron, healthy fats and protein. It can be shaped while the mixture is warm.

7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations - Photo Gallery
5/8

Sooji Laddu

It has a light and grainy texture made using sugar, semolina, ghee and coconut. It is great for beginners and quick to prepare. Add cardamom powder for aroma.

7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations - Photo Gallery
6/8

Til Laddu

It is a healthy option which is rich in calcium and boosts immunity. It is made with roasted sesame seeds and jaggery (gur). A great option for Sanskranti celebrations and winter.

7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations - Photo Gallery
7/8

Atta Laddu

It is popular in North India during winters, made from whole wheat flour, sugar, nuts, and ghee. It is very filling and energizing.

7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations - Photo Gallery
7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations - Photo Gallery
7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations - Photo Gallery
7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?