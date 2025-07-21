7 Types Of Laddus You Can Make At Home During Celebrations
Laddus are a symbol of celebration in every Indian household. Whether it’s a festival of a child’s birthday, or maybe just a craving, laddu is there. Here are 7 delicious types of laddus you must try at home.
Besan Laddu
It is made from roasted gram flour (besan), sugar, and lots of ghee. It is rich and nutty in flavor and melts in your mouth. Roast slowly on low heat to avoid a raw taste.
Boondi Laddu
It is soft, syrup soaked boondis shaped into laddus. It is a festive favorite during Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali festival. Soak it in saffron-flavored sugar syrup for that temple taste.
Coconut Laddu
It can be made quick eith fresh or desiccated coconut, jaggery, or condensed milk. Roll in more coconut flakes for a pretty look.
Peanut Laddu
It is a super easy and nutritious sweet made using just roasted peanuts and jaggery. A great source of iron, healthy fats and protein. It can be shaped while the mixture is warm.
Sooji Laddu
It has a light and grainy texture made using sugar, semolina, ghee and coconut. It is great for beginners and quick to prepare. Add cardamom powder for aroma.
Til Laddu
It is a healthy option which is rich in calcium and boosts immunity. It is made with roasted sesame seeds and jaggery (gur). A great option for Sanskranti celebrations and winter.
Atta Laddu
It is popular in North India during winters, made from whole wheat flour, sugar, nuts, and ghee. It is very filling and energizing.
