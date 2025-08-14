LIVE TV
  • 7 Delicious Paratha Ideas for a Wholesome Indian Breakfast

7 Delicious Paratha Ideas for a Wholesome Indian Breakfast

Parathas are a beloved part of Indian mornings—flaky, flavorful flatbreads that can be customized with a variety of fillings and ingredients. Whether you’re craving something hearty, healthy, or packed with veggies, these seven paratha styles offer something for everyone. Serve them warm with curd, chutney, or a dab of butter for a satisfying start to your day.

August 14, 2025
1/8

Aloo Paratha

This classic potato-stuffed paratha is a breakfast favorite. Mashed potatoes are mixed with herbs and spices, then tucked into soft dough and cooked until golden. It’s comforting, flavorful, and pairs perfectly with pickle or yogurt.

2/8

Paneer Paratha

Made with crumbled cottage cheese and gentle spices, paneer paratha is rich in protein and taste. It’s soft, nourishing, and goes well with mint chutney or spicy tomato relish.

3/8

Methi Paratha

Fresh fenugreek leaves are kneaded into the dough along with turmeric and carom seeds, creating a slightly bitter yet aromatic flatbread. It’s full of fiber and iron, making it a great choice for a nutritious breakfast.

4/8

Gobi Paratha

Grated cauliflower spiced with ginger and green chilies makes a flavorful filling for this crispy paratha. Serve it hot with curd and a touch of butter for a comforting meal.

5/8

Onion Paratha

Finely chopped onions, green chilies, and coriander are used to create a savory filling that caramelizes slightly as it cooks. This paratha is crisp, aromatic, and full of flavor.

6/8

Palak Paratha

Spinach puree or chopped spinach is blended into the dough, giving the paratha a vibrant green hue and earthy taste. It’s rich in nutrients and ideal for a healthy breakfast.

7/8

Mixed Vegetable Paratha

A colorful mix of vegetables like carrots, peas, beans, and capsicum are sautéed with spices and used as a filling. This paratha is both tasty and packed with vitamins—perfect for kids and adults alike.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for information and general knowledge purposes only, viewers may like some other paranthas.

