7 Unexpected Menopause Symptoms Most Women Overlook

Menopause can trigger a variety of surprising and often overlooked symptoms that many women don’t initially link to this natural life stage. While hot flashes and mood swings are well-known, lesser-recognized issues like itchy skin, mouth discomfort, changes in body odor, and memory lapses can also occur. These symptoms are typically caused by shifting hormone levels, especially the decline in estrogen and progesterone. Since they often develop gradually or resemble other conditions, they’re easily misdiagnosed. Recognizing the full range of menopause-related changes is key to managing them effectively and maintaining overall health.