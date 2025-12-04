LIVE TV
  7 Unexpected Ways Cold Drinks Can Affect Your Brain When Consumed Daily

7 Unexpected Ways Cold Drinks Can Affect Your Brain When Consumed Daily

Drinking cold drinks is refreshing, but what if consuming them regularly affects your brain? From triggering headaches to affecting focus and alertness, let’s take a look at what happens to your brain when you drink cold drinks every day. 

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 4, 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
Hydration Matters
1/8

Hydration Matters

Hydration Matters: Many cold drinks are sugary or caffeinated. Excess sugar can affect your brain function over time, including memory or mood, while caffeine temporarily boosts alertness and disrupts the sleep cycle.

Slowed Digestion
2/8

Slowed Digestion

Slowed digestion: Some studies suggest that having cold beverages regularly can affect your digestive system and energy levels.

Dental Effects
3/8

Dental Effects

Dental Effects: Excessive consumption of soft drinks also affects your dental health.

Potential Cognitive Effects
4/8

Potential Cognitive Effects

Some studies also suggest that drinking cold beverages may trigger your stress response in the body, which could temporarily affect your focus.

Cardiovascular Effects
5/8

Cardiovascular Effects

Cardiovascular Effects: Multiple studies have shown that consuming energy drinks can significantly impact your heart health and arterial blood pressure. The combination of high caffeine and sugar in the soft drinks can hamper your overall health.

Triggering Migraines in Sensitive Individuals
6/8

Triggering Migraines in Sensitive Individuals

Triggering Migraines in Sensitive Individuals: For people prone to migraines, cold drinks can sometimes act as a trigger. Drinking something cold can cause a quick headache in your head, which is called "brain freeze".

Potential long-term impact on reward systems
7/8

Potential long-term impact on reward systems

Potential long-term impact on reward systems: Consuming cold drinks regularly can spike dopamine. Over time, this may affect how your brain perceives pleasure, potentially contributing to increased cravings and overeating.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

