Avoid Avoid Avoid 7 Unhealthy Food Combinations With Milk That Can Harm Your Health

Combining certain foods with milk can disrupt the digestive process and potentially lead to health issues such as bloating, gas, indigestion, or skin problems. Ayurveda also cautions against specific combinations, suggesting they may create imbalances in the body. To maintain optimal digestive health, it is advisable to be mindful of what is consumed along with milk.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 19, 2025 | 10:06 PM IST
1/8

Fish

Eating fish and milk together is a controversial topic, this combination can lead to skin issues and imbalance in the body. It can also lead to bloating or discomfort, so its always advised not to drink milk after eating fish.

2/8

Citrus Fruits

Fruits like lemons or oranges should not be consumed with milk, Its acid can curdle the milk in your stomach and can lead to bloating and indigestion. If a person is sensitive it can also interfere nutrient absorption.

3/8

Bananas

Banana smoothies are liked by many but it might not suit everyone as the combination of milk and banana can slow down digestion and ayurveda consider it as toxic pairing, which can lead to cold and cough.

4/8

Salted or Spicy foods

Foods like pickles, chips and spicy curry should not be eaten with milk, as it can disturb digestion, cause acidity, and even skin issues like acne or rashes.

5/8

Sour foods

Foods such as tomatoes, tamarind, and yogurt combined with milk, may disturb the digestive process. This combination can lead to an upset stomach or food intolerance symptoms.

6/8

Melons

In ayurveda, it is strongly advised not to eat milk and melon as a combination, as melon has high water content that digest quickly but on the other hand milk takes longer to digest.

7/8

Radish

Combining milk with radish can possibly cause heartburn, acidity, or discomfort, this combination is considered as incompatible in traditional health systems. They both don't work well together in the stomach.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational and general knowledge purposes only, for more information you can talk to an ayurvedic doctor.

