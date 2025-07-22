LIVE TV
7 Unique and Traditional Ways To Wear A Pagdi To Enhance The Look

Wearing a pagdi (Turban) is a deeply rooted cultural tradition that reflects identity, pride, and heritage. Whether aiming for a royal look or a modern touch, the pagg remains a powerful symbol of dignity and cultural pride, offering both aesthetic appeal and deep meaning across generations.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 22, 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
1/8

Classic Punjabi pagg

The traditional Punjabi pagg is neatly tied with multiple layers, giving a sharp and elegant appearance. It’s a staple for weddings, cultural events, and religious ceremonies, representing pride and respect.

2/8

Patiala shahi pagg

This royal style from the Patiala region features a rounded shape and structured pleats. Often seen at formal events, it adds a majestic touch to the overall look.

3/8

Modern Casual pagg

A more relaxed and easy to tie version, the modern casual pagg suits everyday wear. It's popular among the youth for blending comfort with cultural identity.

4/8

Double Patti pagg

Made by layering two pieces of turban cloth, the double patti pagg gives a thicker, more detailed look. It’s often worn on special occasions and creates a bold statement.

5/8

Morni pagg

Named after its peacock-feather-like flair at the top, the Morni pagg is eye-catching and vibrant—ideal for festive occasions or celebrations.

6/8

Rajasthani paggar

Known for its colorful fabric and dramatic tying style, the Rajasthani paggar is commonly seen at folk festivals and traditional gatherings in Rajasthan.

7/8

Gurumukhi style pagg

This neatly wrapped style emphasizes clean folds and a symmetrical finish, often worn by Sikh men with a focus on spiritual discipline and tradition.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for general knowledge purposes only, and not to defame or promote any religion.

