7 Warm and Comforting Indian Deserts By Sanjeev Kapoor That Will Satisfy Your Soul
These warm dessert creations bring a comforting, nostalgic touch to every bite, blending traditional flavors with a modern twist. Rich textures, soothing aromas, and heartfelt preparation make each dessert feel like an embrace.
Gajar ka Halwa
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s version of this classic North Indian dessert brings out the rich flavors of slow-cooked carrots, ghee, and khoya, topped with roasted nuts. Every spoonful feels like home during winter evenings.
Moong Dal Halwa
This indulgent dessert, made from yellow lentils roasted in ghee and simmered in milk, is one of the chef's signature festive recipes. Warm, rich, and slightly nutty, it comforts like a cozy blanket.
Hot Chocolate Fudge Brownie
A western touch with an Indian soul, Chef Kapoor’s gooey chocolate brownies served warm with vanilla ice cream and hot fudge sauce is a dessert dream that wraps your senses in warmth.
Apple Cinnamon Kheer
A creative fusion, this kheer uses grated apple and a touch of cinnamon to add warmth and aroma. Served hot, it blends tradition and innovation in one satisfying bite.
Sheer Khurma
Perfectly festive yet soul-soothing, this vermicelli dessert cooked in milk, dates, and dry fruits gets a rich twist in Chef Kapoor’s kitchen, becoming a luxurious warm treat that soothes the spirit.
Ragi Chocolate Cake
Adding a healthy twist to indulgence, this millet-based cake from the chef’s recipe list is dense, moist, and best served warm. With rich cocoa and a touch of jaggery, it’s a warm hug disguised as dessert.
Malpua with Rabri
Chef Kapoor elevates this traditional Indian pancake dessert with a golden crisp finish, soaked in sugar syrup, and served warm with creamy rabri. It’s indulgent, nostalgic, and pure comfort.
