7 Weakest Currencies in the World Right Now: Check Where India Stands
Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Iran, Vietnam, Sierra Leone, Laos, and Indonesia face inflation and instability, causing their currencies to rank among the world’s weakest. India is not there in this list.
Lebanese Pound (LBP)
While considering a stable currency once, the Lebanese Pound lost immense value due to economic crisis and political instability since 2019.
Zimbabwean Dollar (ZiG)
Hyperinflation and repeated redenomination have rendered Zimbabwe’s new ZiG currency largely worthless, causing severe domestic hardships in recent times.
Iranian Rial (IRR)
International sanctions, economic mismanagement, and high inflation have deeply eroded the value of the Iranian Rial this year.
Vietnamese Dong (VND)
Nevertheless, it grew steadily, but the continuous inflation and controlled exchange rate have kept the international value of VND extremely low.
Sierra Leonean Leone (SLL)
Years of economic woes, currency reforms, along inflation have placed the Sierra Leonean Leone amongst the world's weakest currencies.
Laotian Kip (LAK)
The small, isolated economy, coupled with the inflationary pressures of Laos, makes the Kip have very little global purchasing power today.
Indonesian Rupiah (IDR)
Volatility, risks of inflation, and historical crises are what keep Indonesia's Rupiah trading at a fraction of strong global currencies today.