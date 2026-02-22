70th Filmfare Awards South: Pushpa 2’s Allu Arjun Steals the Show, Sanya Malhotra & Niddhi Agerwal Look Sensational — See Inside Pics & Viral Moments
The 70th Filmfare Awards South turned into a glittering celebration of cinema, star power and unforgettable fashion moments. While the night honoured the finest performances across industries, it was Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun who truly commanded the spotlight with his electrifying presence. Adding to the glamour, Sanya Malhotra and Niddhi Agerwal stunned on the red carpet with their sensational looks, quickly becoming the talk of the evening. From winning speeches to viral style statements, here’s a closer look at the inside pictures and buzz-worthy moments from the grand night.
70th Filmfare Awards South: Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra lit up the stage at the 70th Filmfare Awards South with a high-energy performance that quickly became one of the highlights of the evening. Dressed in a dazzling ensemble that blended elegance with bold stage flair, she delivered a power-packed dance act that had the audience cheering.
70th Filmfare Awards South: Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun emerged as one of the biggest highlights of the 70th Filmfare Awards South, commanding attention the moment he stepped onto the red carpet. The Pushpa 2 star not only impressed with his sharp, sophisticated look but also received roaring applause from fans and peers alike.
70th Filmfare Awards South: Allu Arjun Wins Best Actor
Allu Arjun clinched the Best Actor award at the 70th Filmfare Awards South, marking yet another milestone in his celebrated career. The Pushpa 2 star received thunderous applause as he took the stage, with fans hailing the win as well deserved.