LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal Akshita Dhankar Apache And Prachand Helicopters 77th republic day ashok chakra Bollywood scandal european union India trade deal
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 77th Republic Day 2026 in New Delhi: Stunning Military Parade, Spectacular Air Shows, Powerful Armed Forces Display and Patriotic Moments You Can’t Miss

77th Republic Day 2026 in New Delhi: Stunning Military Parade, Spectacular Air Shows, Powerful Armed Forces Display and Patriotic Moments You Can’t Miss

India celebrates its 77th Republic Day today, a day that honors the adoption of the Constitution and the spirit of democracy. Across the nation, vibrant tableaus and parades showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage, diverse traditions, and remarkable achievements, making this day a grand tribute to unity in diversity.

Published By: Published: January 26, 2026 12:25:23 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Grand Parade Opening at Kartavya Path
1/8
77th Republic Day 2026 in New Delhi: Stunning Military Parade, Spectacular Air Shows, Powerful Armed Forces Display and Patriotic Moments You Can’t Miss (Pic Credit: ANI)

Grand Parade Opening at Kartavya Path

The Republic Day Parade 2026 began with grandeur at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, marking a spectacular start to the nation’s celebration. The event brought together armed forces, cultural performers, and dignitaries, symbolizing India’s unity and pride.

You Might Be Interested In
Colorful State Tableaus Showcasing Diversity
2/8
Pic Credit: ANI

Colorful State Tableaus Showcasing Diversity

Thirty tableaus from states and union territories illustrated India’s diverse culture, traditions, and achievements. Each tableau depicted stories from heritage, folklore, agriculture, and technological advancements, highlighting India’s progress and unity in diversity.

Military Strength and Technological Prowess
3/8
Pic Credit: ANI

Military Strength and Technological Prowess

The parade showcased India’s defense capabilities with displays of Rafale jets, BrahMos missiles, tanks, and other advanced equipment. Tri-service contingents demonstrated precision, strength, and discipline, reflecting the country’s preparedness and modern military achievements.

You Might Be Interested In
Celebrating 150 Years of ‘Vande Mataram’
4/8
Pic Credit: ANI

Celebrating 150 Years of ‘Vande Mataram’

This year’s Republic Day theme celebrated 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’. Tableaus and performances blended patriotic music with cultural narratives, paying tribute to India’s freedom struggle and inspiring national pride.

Unique Animal Contingents
5/8
Pic Credit: ANI

Unique Animal Contingents

Special animal units, including Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, and trained birds of prey, added a unique dimension to the parade. These contingents highlighted India’s cultural connection with nature and added visual charm to the celebrations.

Marching Contingents Honoring Martyrs
6/8
Pic Credit: ANI

Marching Contingents Honoring Martyrs

Military and paramilitary forces marched with precision, paying homage to the nation’s martyrs. Top leaders, including the President, saluted the brave, making the event a symbol of respect, discipline, and national pride.

Global Guests and Audience Participation
7/8
Pic Credit: ANI

Global Guests and Audience Participation

The parade was witnessed by distinguished international guests and enthusiastic crowds, reflecting India’s global presence and the collective celebration of democracy, unity, and cultural heritage.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS