  77th Republic Day Parade 2026: Cultural Performances, Traditional Dances | Celebrating India's Unity and Heritage at Rajpath

77th Republic Day Parade 2026: Cultural Performances, Traditional Dances | Celebrating India’s Unity and Heritage at Rajpath

India celebrates its 77th Republic Day at Rajpath, New Delhi with a grand parade showcasing cultural diversity, military prowess and state tableaux. Each state presents its unique heritage, festivals, and traditions in colorful displays.

Published By: Published: January 26, 2026 13:18:45 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Assam tableau
1/6
Assam tableau

Assam tableau

Assam’s tableau highlights Bihu dance, traditional handlooms, and tea gardens. It beautifully represents the state’s rich heritage and tribal traditions.

Rajasthan tableau
2/6

Rajasthan tableau

Rajasthan showcases majestic forts, folk dances like Ghoomar, and vibrant festivals, reflecting its royal legacy and desert culture.

Kerala tableau
3/6

Kerala tableau

Kerala presents Kathakali dance, backwaters, and Onam festival celebrations. The tableau captures natural beauty and traditional art forms.

Tamil Nadu tableau
4/6

Tamil Nadu tableau

Tamil Nadu highlights Bharatanatyam dance, temple architecture, and folk traditions, reflecting its devotion and historical heritage.

Punjab & Maharashtra tableau
5/6

Punjab & Maharashtra tableau

Punjab celebrates Baisakhi and folk dances, while Maharashtra showcases Ganesh Chaturthi, Lavani dance, and vibrant cultural diversity.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is for informational purposes only.

