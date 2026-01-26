77th Republic Day Parade 2026: Cultural Performances, Traditional Dances | Celebrating India’s Unity and Heritage at Rajpath
India celebrates its 77th Republic Day at Rajpath, New Delhi with a grand parade showcasing cultural diversity, military prowess and state tableaux. Each state presents its unique heritage, festivals, and traditions in colorful displays.
Assam tableau
Assam’s tableau highlights Bihu dance, traditional handlooms, and tea gardens. It beautifully represents the state’s rich heritage and tribal traditions.
Rajasthan tableau
Rajasthan showcases majestic forts, folk dances like Ghoomar, and vibrant festivals, reflecting its royal legacy and desert culture.
Kerala tableau
Kerala presents Kathakali dance, backwaters, and Onam festival celebrations. The tableau captures natural beauty and traditional art forms.
Tamil Nadu tableau
Tamil Nadu highlights Bharatanatyam dance, temple architecture, and folk traditions, reflecting its devotion and historical heritage.
Punjab & Maharashtra tableau
Punjab celebrates Baisakhi and folk dances, while Maharashtra showcases Ganesh Chaturthi, Lavani dance, and vibrant cultural diversity.
