8 Amazing Benefits Of Marigold Plants and Why They Are Perfect For Your Balcony Garden

Marigold plants offer a surprising range of benefits that make them a valuable addition to any balcony garden. Beyond their bright, cheerful blooms, marigold naturally repel pests, attract pollinators, and help purify air, creating a healthier environment for both plants and people.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
1/9

Natural pest repellent

They are known for their strong scent, which helps repel common garden pests such as aphids and whiteflies. It reduces the need for chemical pesticides and protecting nearby plants.

2/9

Attracts pollinators

With their bright orange and yellow blooms, marigolds attract beneficial insects like bees and butterflies. It supports a healthy mini ecosystem right outside your window.

3/9

Air purifying qualities

Marigold contribute to cleaner air by absorbing pollutants and releasing oxygen. It creates a more breathable environment in your home.

4/9

Easy to grow and maintain

These are low maintenance plants that can tolerate a wide range of conditions. Perfect for balconies and especially for beginners.

5/9

Medicinal benefits

Marigold petals are known for their healing properties. They have anti inflammatory and antibacterial effects, often used in herbal teas and skin care remedies to treat minor cuts and rashes.

6/9

Natural soil enhancer

Marigold improve soil health by deterring nematodes that can harm root systems. It creates a better growing conditions for herbs, vegetables, and flowers sharing the same oil.

7/9

Beautiful and uplifting decor

Marigolds instantly add a splash of color to any balcony with their bright and cheerful blooms. It makes your outdoor space more inviting and pleasant.

8/9

Symbolic and cultural significance

It holds spiritual and cultural importance in many traditions. They are used in festivals like Diwali, and are believed to bring positivity and protection.

9/9

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for informational and general purposes only, some may be allergic to it so please plant it wisely.

