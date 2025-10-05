LIVE TV
  • 8 Bold Bollywood Inspired Karwa Chauth Outfits That’ll Make You Shine Like a Diva

8 Bold Bollywood Inspired Karwa Chauth Outfits That’ll Make You Shine Like a Diva

Karwa Chauth 2025 is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to bring out your festive looks like a diva. If you’re still hunting for Karwa Chauth outfits, then why not steal them from a Bollywood Actress? From bold sarees to glamorous sarees, these celebs never fail to serve hot. 

By: Last Updated: October 5, 2025 | 12:17 AM IST
Bollywood Inspired Karwa Chauth Outfits
1/9

Bollywood Inspired Karwa Chauth Outfits

Here are 8 Bollywood inspired Karwa Chauth red outfits that’ll make you look hot and sexy.

Janhvi Kapoor
2/9

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a light red lehenga with a multicolored floral print design. She wears a deep-neck blouse with a netted dupatta.

Kirti Kulhari
3/9

Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari looks hot in a red lehenga featuring a long skirt with golden embroidered work. She paired it with a plain deep V-neck blouse.

Tamanna Bhatia
4/9

Tamanna Bhatia

Tamanna Bhatia stuns in a red embellished lehenga with a deep neck blouse with multiple strips around the waistline. She paired it with a matching skirt with a high slit.

Katrina Kaif
5/9

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in a plain lehenga with a broad golden border. She paired it with a matching lightweight dupatta.

Ananya Panday
6/9

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looks beautiful in a red embellished saree with a golden mirror work border. She paired it with a halter neck and full-sleeved matching blouse

Malaika Arora
7/9

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora turns the heat up in a shiny red saree with a fish cut skirt with front slit and a long tail. She opts for a plunging-neckline blouse.

Priyanka Chopra
8/9

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra turns heads in a red netted saree with a small heart design. She paired it with a satin deep V-neck blouse.

Disha Patani
9/9

Disha Patani

Disha Patani looks stunning in a plain red ruffle saree paired with an embellished blouse featuring golden work. She accessorized it with minimal, yet statement-making jewelry.

