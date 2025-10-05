8 Bold Bollywood Inspired Karwa Chauth Outfits That’ll Make You Shine Like a Diva
Karwa Chauth 2025 is just around the corner, and it’s the perfect time to bring out your festive looks like a diva. If you’re still hunting for Karwa Chauth outfits, then why not steal them from a Bollywood Actress? From bold sarees to glamorous sarees, these celebs never fail to serve hot.
Bollywood Inspired Karwa Chauth Outfits
Here are 8 Bollywood inspired Karwa Chauth red outfits that’ll make you look hot and sexy.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a light red lehenga with a multicolored floral print design. She wears a deep-neck blouse with a netted dupatta.
Kirti Kulhari
Kirti Kulhari looks hot in a red lehenga featuring a long skirt with golden embroidered work. She paired it with a plain deep V-neck blouse.
Tamanna Bhatia
Tamanna Bhatia stuns in a red embellished lehenga with a deep neck blouse with multiple strips around the waistline. She paired it with a matching skirt with a high slit.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in a plain lehenga with a broad golden border. She paired it with a matching lightweight dupatta.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday looks beautiful in a red embellished saree with a golden mirror work border. She paired it with a halter neck and full-sleeved matching blouse
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora turns the heat up in a shiny red saree with a fish cut skirt with front slit and a long tail. She opts for a plunging-neckline blouse.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra turns heads in a red netted saree with a small heart design. She paired it with a satin deep V-neck blouse.
Disha Patani
Disha Patani looks stunning in a plain red ruffle saree paired with an embellished blouse featuring golden work. She accessorized it with minimal, yet statement-making jewelry.