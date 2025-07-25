8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk!
Bollywood has historically portrayed sensuality in a rather traditional manner, yet there have been several films, songs, and situations that completely defied preconceptions. Although it appeared romantic and unique, most of us felt uncomfortable as a result. Speaking of kisses and songs, here is a collection of awkward and daring Hindi film sequences.
Murder
Murder (2004) is directed by Anurag Basu, featuring Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat, and Ashmit Patel. The movie revolves around extramarital affair story which later turn into murder, and obsession. The film grabbed a lot of attention when it released as it offers bold scenes.
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love is a 1996 Bollywood bold film directed by Mira Nair. The movie is set in 16th century India and talks about love, passion and women’s strength. The movie is full of bold scenes that made it very controversial, but also got people’s attention around the world. Even now, Kama Sutra movie is known as one of the most popular bold Indian movies ever made.
Girlfriend
Hawas
Hawas movie is a bold Bollywood film that came in 2004. The sotry revolves around a married woman who get engaged in a extra-marital affair with another man. The film got popularity for its bold scenes and hot storyline. People still remember Hawas Bollywood movie for its daring plot.
Julie
Julie movie is a bold Bollywood film that came in 2004 with Neha Dhupia in a very daring role. It got famous for its hot scenes and adult romance vibe. Even now, many people remember Julie Bollywood movie for its bold story and performance. You can watch Julie full movie online.
Jism 2
Jism 2 is a bold Bollywood movie came in 2012 with Sunny Leone in a hot and sizzling role. This film got lot of attention for its steamy romance and deep emotional drama. Jism 2 grabbed attention for its bold scenes and sexy storyline. You can watch Jism 2 full movie online and feel the passion.
Aastha: In the Prison of Spring
Aastha: In the Prison of Spring is a bold Bollywood movie from 1997 where Rekha played a very strong and daring role. The theme of the film is love, desire, and marital problems. Rekha was seen presenting bold scenes and amazing acting.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery contains references to bold and adult-themed scenes from Bollywood movies that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.