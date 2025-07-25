8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk!

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love is a 1996 Bollywood bold film directed by Mira Nair. The movie is set in 16th century India and talks about love, passion and women’s strength. The movie is full of bold scenes that made it very controversial, but also got people’s attention around the world. Even now, Kama Sutra movie is known as one of the most popular bold Indian movies ever made.