  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk!

8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk!

Bollywood has historically portrayed sensuality in a rather traditional manner, yet there have been several films, songs, and situations that completely defied preconceptions. Although it appeared romantic and unique, most of us felt uncomfortable as a result. Speaking of kisses and songs, here is a collection of awkward and daring Hindi film sequences.

By: Last Updated: July 25, 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk! - Photo Gallery
1/8

Murder

Murder (2004) is directed by Anurag Basu, featuring Emraan Hashmi, Mallika Sherawat, and Ashmit Patel. The movie revolves around extramarital affair story which later turn into murder, and obsession. The film grabbed a lot of attention when it released as it offers bold scenes.

8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk! - Photo Gallery
2/8

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love is a 1996 Bollywood bold film directed by Mira Nair. The movie is set in 16th century India and talks about love, passion and women’s strength. The movie is full of bold scenes that made it very controversial, but also got people’s attention around the world. Even now, Kama Sutra movie is known as one of the most popular bold Indian movies ever made.

8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk! - Photo Gallery
3/8

Girlfriend

Hawas movie is a bold Bollywood film that came in 2004. The sotry revolves around a married woman who get engaged in a extra-marital affair with another man. The film got popularity for its bold scenes and hot storyline. People still remember Hawas Bollywood movie for its daring plot.

8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk! - Photo Gallery
4/8

Hawas

Hawas movie is a bold Bollywood film that came in 2004. The sotry revolves around a married woman who get engaged in a extra-marital affair with another man. The film got popularity for its bold scenes and hot storyline. People still remember Hawas Bollywood movie for its daring plot.

8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk! - Photo Gallery
5/8

Julie

Julie movie is a bold Bollywood film that came in 2004 with Neha Dhupia in a very daring role. It got famous for its hot scenes and adult romance vibe. Even now, many people remember Julie Bollywood movie for its bold story and performance. You can watch Julie full movie online.

8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk! - Photo Gallery
6/8

Jism 2

Jism 2 is a bold Bollywood movie came in 2012 with Sunny Leone in a hot and sizzling role. This film got lot of attention for its steamy romance and deep emotional drama. Jism 2 grabbed attention for its bold scenes and sexy storyline. You can watch Jism 2 full movie online and feel the passion.

8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk! - Photo Gallery
7/8

Aastha: In the Prison of Spring

Aastha: In the Prison of Spring is a bold Bollywood movie from 1997 where Rekha played a very strong and daring role. The theme of the film is love, desire, and marital problems. Rekha was seen presenting bold scenes and amazing acting.

8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk! - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This photo gallery contains references to bold and adult-themed scenes from Bollywood movies that may not be suitable for younger audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.

8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk! - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk! - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk! - Photo Gallery
8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk! - Photo Gallery
8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk! - Photo Gallery
8 Steamy Bollywood Scenes That Ruined Movie Night With Parents- Watch at Your Own Risk! - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?