LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar rohit sharma china AKUMS DRUGS donald trump Dehradun racial attack
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 8 Celebrity New Year Looks You’ll Want to Copy This Party Season

8 Celebrity New Year Looks You’ll Want to Copy This Party Season

From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, explore 8 celebrity-inspired New Year party looks you can easily copy for a glamorous start to the year.

Published By: Published: December 29, 2025 11:04:32 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Deepika Padukone: Classic Black Glam
1/8
Credit: Instagram@deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone: Classic Black Glam

Channel timeless New Year elegance with Deepika Padukone’s classic black look. Think sleek silhouettes, bold makeup, and minimal accessories. This look is perfect for night parties where sophistication meets effortless glamour.

You Might Be Interested In
Alia Bhatt: Soft Glam in Neutrals
2/8
Credit: Instagram@aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt: Soft Glam in Neutrals

Alia Bhatt’s soft glam style is ideal for intimate New Year celebrations. Neutral tones, dewy makeup, and clean tailoring create a chic yet comfortable look that’s perfect for house parties or low-key celebrations.

Kiara Advani: Sparkle Done Right
3/8
Credit: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani

Kiara Advani: Sparkle Done Right

Kiara Advani proves sequins never go out of style for New Year’s Eve. A shimmering dress paired with subtle makeup strikes the perfect balance between festive sparkle and modern elegance.

You Might Be Interested In
Katrina Kaif: Metallic Magic
4/8
Credit: Instagram@katrinakaif

Katrina Kaif: Metallic Magic

Metallic outfits are a New Year staple, and Katrina Kaif nails it effortlessly. Silver or gold tones paired with sleek hair and glowing skin make this look a showstopper for midnight countdowns.

Ananya Panday: Bold Mini Dress Energy
5/8
Credit: Instagram@ananyapanday

Ananya Panday: Bold Mini Dress Energy

For a fun, youthful New Year vibe, take cues from Ananya Panday. A bold mini dress with statement heels creates a playful party-ready look that’s perfect for club nights and dance floors.

Sonam Kapoor: Power Suit Glam
6/8
Credit: Instagram@sonamkapoor

Sonam Kapoor: Power Suit Glam

Sonam Kapoor’s fashion-forward power suits redefine New Year dressing. Tailored blazers, bold cuts, and statement accessories make this look ideal for fashion lovers who prefer edgy elegance over dresses.

Janhvi Kapoor: Sleek gown & Glam Makeup
7/8
Credit: Instagram@janhvikapoor

Janhvi Kapoor: Sleek gown & Glam Makeup

Janhvi Kapoor’s body hugging looks are all about confidence and glamour. Pair it with dramatic makeup and soft waves for a New Year outfit that feels bold, trendy, and Instagram-ready.

You Might Be Interested In
Priyanka Chopra: International Party Chic
8/8
Credit: Instagram@priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra: International Party Chic

Priyanka Chopra’s global party style blends glamour with confidence. Think bodycon dresses, bold makeup, and statement accessories, perfect for ringing in the New Year with high-fashion energy.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS