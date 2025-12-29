8 Celebrity New Year Looks You’ll Want to Copy This Party Season
From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, explore 8 celebrity-inspired New Year party looks you can easily copy for a glamorous start to the year.
Deepika Padukone: Classic Black Glam
Channel timeless New Year elegance with Deepika Padukone’s classic black look. Think sleek silhouettes, bold makeup, and minimal accessories. This look is perfect for night parties where sophistication meets effortless glamour.
Alia Bhatt: Soft Glam in Neutrals
Alia Bhatt’s soft glam style is ideal for intimate New Year celebrations. Neutral tones, dewy makeup, and clean tailoring create a chic yet comfortable look that’s perfect for house parties or low-key celebrations.
Kiara Advani: Sparkle Done Right
Kiara Advani proves sequins never go out of style for New Year’s Eve. A shimmering dress paired with subtle makeup strikes the perfect balance between festive sparkle and modern elegance.
Katrina Kaif: Metallic Magic
Metallic outfits are a New Year staple, and Katrina Kaif nails it effortlessly. Silver or gold tones paired with sleek hair and glowing skin make this look a showstopper for midnight countdowns.
Ananya Panday: Bold Mini Dress Energy
For a fun, youthful New Year vibe, take cues from Ananya Panday. A bold mini dress with statement heels creates a playful party-ready look that’s perfect for club nights and dance floors.
Sonam Kapoor: Power Suit Glam
Sonam Kapoor’s fashion-forward power suits redefine New Year dressing. Tailored blazers, bold cuts, and statement accessories make this look ideal for fashion lovers who prefer edgy elegance over dresses.
Janhvi Kapoor: Sleek gown & Glam Makeup
Janhvi Kapoor’s body hugging looks are all about confidence and glamour. Pair it with dramatic makeup and soft waves for a New Year outfit that feels bold, trendy, and Instagram-ready.
Priyanka Chopra: International Party Chic
Priyanka Chopra’s global party style blends glamour with confidence. Think bodycon dresses, bold makeup, and statement accessories, perfect for ringing in the New Year with high-fashion energy.