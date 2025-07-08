LIVE TV
8 Dogs Breeds Not Only Adorable But Also Remarkable Intelligent: From Border Collie To Poodle

These eight dog breeds- Border Collie, Poodle, Shetland Sheepdog , and Miniature Schnauzer- are celebrated not only for their adorable looks but also for their remarkable intelligence. Their blend of cuteness and smart makes them ideal pit for active families and anyone who loves a clever, loyal furry, friend. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
8 Dogs Breeds Not Only Adorable But Also Remarkable Intelligent: From Border Collie To Poodle - Gallery Image
1/8

Border collie

These dogs are known as the smartest breed, they are incredibly energetic, highly trainable, and excel at agility.

2/8

Poodle

Poodles, whether you, miniature, or standard, combine intelligence with elegance. They are quick learners and great at obedience.

3/8

Shetland Sheepdog

These dogs are small but smart, and are eager to please. They learn commands quickly and are excellent at dog sports.

4/8

Papillion

They are tiny but packed with a big brain, alert, playful, and love learning new tricks. Their lively personality make them stand out in any crowd.

5/8

Golden retriever

They are friendly, gentle, and highly intelligent. They are easy to train and are perfect for families due to their loving nature.

6/8

Australian shepherd

They are energetic, smart, and highly versatile working dogs. They need plenty of mental and physical exercise.

7/8

Corgi

With their short legs and big ears, they are both cute and clever. Originally bred to herd cattle, they are alert and quick to learn new commands.

8/8

Miniature schnauzer

They are spirited and intelligent doge with a distinctive wiry cost and expressive eyebrows. They are alert, loyal watchdogs and enthusiastic.

Disclaimer: The content provided is just for informational and general knowledge purposes only.

