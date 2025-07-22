LIVE TV
8 Essential Things to Know Before Getting an Indian Ringneck Parrot: From lifespan to healthcare

Before getting an Indian Ringneck parrot, know that they live 25-30 years and need a long term commitment. These birds can be loud and need plenty of space to move and explore outside their cages. With proper training, they can learn to mimic words and sounds. Regular health check-ups and close attention to their behavior rare essential to ensure happy, healthy life. 

Lifespan and Commitment

Indian Ringneck parrots can like between 25 to 30 years, sometimes even longer with proper care. Bringing it home is a long term commitment that requires planning for their care.

High intelligence and Mental Stimulation

These parrots are incredibly intelligent birds, thrive on mental challenges, puzzles, and training. Without sufficient mental stimulation, they can become bored.

Excellent Talking Ability

These bird are known for their impressive ability to mimic human speech. With consistent training, they can develop a great vocabulary, making them best companions for those who enjoy interactive pets.

Social and Emotional Needs

They need regular social interaction, lack of attention can cause stress, loneliness, or behavioral problems such as feather plucking.

Balanced and Nutritious Diet

Their diet should consist of specially formulated pellets, fresh fruits, vegetables, and occasional seeds. Fresh water should always be available, avoid feeding them only seeds as it can cause nutritional deficiencies.

Noise Level and Vocalization

These bird can be quite vocal and loud, especially when seeking attention or if they feel bored or threatened. They are not the best choice for noise sensitive environments.

Space Requirements

These parrots need spacious cages that allow them to spread their wings and move freely. It is important to take them out from the cage for exercise.

Health Care and Veterinary Attention

Regular visits to an vet are essential to catch health issues early. These parrots can be prone to illnesses like respiratory infections or nutritional deficiencies. Be attentive and note their behavioral change .

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for general knowledge only, viewers may research more before buying it.

