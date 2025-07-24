LIVE TV
  8 Must-Have Gadgets Under ₹50,000: In Pics

8 Must-Have Gadgets Under ₹50,000: In Pics

In 2025, you don’t need to break the bank to own powerful and stylish gadgets. From high-performance smartphones and tablets to smartwatches, headphones, and portable speakers, this curated list of 8 must-have gadgets under ₹50,000 offers the perfect mix of productivity, entertainment, and convenience. Whether you’re a student, content creator, tech enthusiast, or working professional, these devices deliver premium features at budget-friendly prices. With options like the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, Apple iPad 9th Gen, and Amazfit GTR 4, upgrading your digital lifestyle has never been smarter or more affordable.

July 24, 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Gadgets Under ₹50,000 - Photo Gallery
1/8

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G

This budget-friendly smartphone features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, an AMOLED display, and 100W fast charging, ideal for multitasking and binge watching.

2/8

Apple iPad 9th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

Ideal for reading, streaming, or note taking, the iPad 9th Gen delivers premium Apple performance on a budget great for students and creatives

3/8

Boat Nirvana 751 ANC Headphones

These wireless headphones offer Active Noise Cancellation, up to 65 hours of playtime, and immersive sound perfect for travel or WFH

4/8

Amazfit GTR 4 Smartwatch

Stylish and smart, the Amazfit GTR 4 boasts built-in GPS, over 150 sports modes, and comprehensive health tracking all at a remarkably affordable price.

5/8

Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse

A productivity beast, this ergonomic mouse supports multi-device control, quiet clicks, and ultra-fast scrolling made for creators

6/8

JBL Charge 5 Portable Speaker

Waterproof, powerful, and stylish, the JBL Charge 5 delivers booming sound and up to 20 hours of playback perfect for parties or outdoor use.

7/8

(11th Gen, 16GB, 6” Display)

Lightweight and glare-free, the new Kindle makes reading effortless with a sharp display and weeks-long battery life.

8/8

Realme Pad X (5G + Wi-Fi)

A versatile Android tablet with a 2K display, Snapdragon chip, and stylus support ideal for students, streaming, and light productivity.

