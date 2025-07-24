8 Must-Have Gadgets Under ₹50,000: In Pics
In 2025, you don’t need to break the bank to own powerful and stylish gadgets. From high-performance smartphones and tablets to smartwatches, headphones, and portable speakers, this curated list of 8 must-have gadgets under ₹50,000 offers the perfect mix of productivity, entertainment, and convenience. Whether you’re a student, content creator, tech enthusiast, or working professional, these devices deliver premium features at budget-friendly prices. With options like the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, Apple iPad 9th Gen, and Amazfit GTR 4, upgrading your digital lifestyle has never been smarter or more affordable.
OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G
This budget-friendly smartphone features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, an AMOLED display, and 100W fast charging, ideal for multitasking and binge watching.
Apple iPad 9th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB)
Ideal for reading, streaming, or note taking, the iPad 9th Gen delivers premium Apple performance on a budget great for students and creatives
Boat Nirvana 751 ANC Headphones
These wireless headphones offer Active Noise Cancellation, up to 65 hours of playtime, and immersive sound perfect for travel or WFH
Amazfit GTR 4 Smartwatch
Stylish and smart, the Amazfit GTR 4 boasts built-in GPS, over 150 sports modes, and comprehensive health tracking all at a remarkably affordable price.
Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse
A productivity beast, this ergonomic mouse supports multi-device control, quiet clicks, and ultra-fast scrolling made for creators
JBL Charge 5 Portable Speaker
Waterproof, powerful, and stylish, the JBL Charge 5 delivers booming sound and up to 20 hours of playback perfect for parties or outdoor use.
(11th Gen, 16GB, 6” Display)
Lightweight and glare-free, the new Kindle makes reading effortless with a sharp display and weeks-long battery life.
Realme Pad X (5G + Wi-Fi)
A versatile Android tablet with a 2K display, Snapdragon chip, and stylus support ideal for students, streaming, and light productivity.