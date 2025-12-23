LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 8 Offbeat Cities in India That Deserve Your Attention

8 Offbeat Cities in India That Deserve Your Attention

Explore India beyond the usual tourist spots. Discover offbeat cities rich in culture, history, and natural beauty. From hidden gems to lesser-known urban escapes, these destinations offer unique experiences, local charm, and unforgettable adventures for travelers seeking something different.

Published By: Published: December 23, 2025 12:44:36 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Majestic Mandu, Madhya Pradesh
1/8
credit : pexel

Majestic Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

Mandu, a city of ancient forts, palaces, and stunning architecture, offers a perfect offbeat escape. With serene lakes, historic ruins, and Persian-influenced structures, it invites travelers to explore India’s rich heritage away from the crowds. Sunset views from Jahaz Mahal are simply unforgettable.

You Might Be Interested In
Cherrapunji, Meghalaya
2/8
credit : pexel

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Known for its waterfalls, living root bridges, and misty landscapes, Cherrapunji is nature at its finest. Off the usual tourist trail, this city offers rain-soaked adventures, unique culture, and lush greenery, making it a paradise for eco-tourists and photographers alike.

Bundi, Rajasthan
3/8
Credit: wikimediacommons

Bundi, Rajasthan

Bundi charms visitors with its blue-painted houses, historic forts, and stepwells. Less crowded than Jaipur or Udaipur, it offers a glimpse into Rajasthan’s royal past, colorful streets, and artistic traditions, perfect for travelers seeking authenticity and visual delight.

You Might Be Interested In
Hampi, Karnataka
4/8
Credit: wikimediacommons

Hampi, Karnataka

Hampi’s surreal boulder-strewn landscapes and ancient temple ruins transport you to another era. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it’s ideal for history lovers, adventurers, and
photographers, offering breathtaking sunsets, cultural richness, and a tranquil offbeat experience away from urban chaos.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh
5/8
Credit: wikimediacommons

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro, surrounded by pine hills and rice terraces, is home to the Apatani tribe. Offbeat yet lively, it’s known for the Ziro Music Festival, tribal culture, and pristine landscapes. Travelers can immerse in local traditions while enjoying serene natural beauty.

Gokarna, Karnataka
6/8
Credit: wikimediacommons

Gokarna, Karnataka

Gokarna offers a peaceful alternative to Goa’s beaches. With golden sands, scenic cliffs, and spiritual vibes, it attracts travelers seeking relaxation, trekking, and yoga experiences. Its offbeat charm combines coastal serenity with cultural richness, making it a hidden gem.

Kausani, Uttarakhand
7/8
Credit: wikimediacommons

Kausani, Uttarakhand

Nestled in the Himalayas, Kausani is famous for panoramic mountain views, tea gardens, and quiet retreats. Ideal for solitude seekers and nature lovers, it offers breathtaking sunrises and sunsets over peaks like Nanda Devi, making it one of India’s most tranquil offbeat destinations.

You Might Be Interested In
Chikmagalur, Karnataka
8/8
credit: freepik

Chikmagalur, Karnataka

Chikmagalur, the coffee land of Karnataka, is rich with hills, plantations, and waterfalls. This offbeat city offers trekking trails, serene retreats, and aromatic coffee experiences. Its lush landscapes and peaceful vibe make it perfect for travelers seeking a blend of adventure and relaxation.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS