In Hindu Sanatan tradition, 16 sanskars are performed throughout a person’s life to purify the soul and attain moksha. these Sanskars, rooted in Vedic rituals and mantras, help individuals shed impurities accumulated over previous births. Did radiation emphasize spiritual growth and self-purification through these rituals. Here are the 8 Sanskars that will increase your knowledge about Hinduism.
Garbhadhaan
Garbhadhan Sanskar is performed with an objective of the development and continuance of the progeny of the parents and with a view to get a notable and intelligent child. Prayer is performed to the pious Runanubandhi Atma and wish for Saubhagyavati is also cherished
Punsavan
For the physical and mental development of the baby in the womb of the mother, this sanskar is performed with the chanting of Vedic mantras. This is for the health of the child.
Simantonayan
This sanskar is performed in completion of 4-6-8 months from the conceiving of a baby. A way ritual for the mother for being alert in her achar vichar shravan.
Jatkarma
After the birth of a baby, this ritual is performed wherein the baby is released from the Dishes of the birth time and the Dosha of remaining in the womb of the mother and for the long life of a baby. Ghee and honey are touched at the lip of the baby and nabhi-dand is cut.
Naamkaran
This ritual is performed on the 11th day from the birth of a baby. Janmpatrika is prepared by the birth and time of the baby, and is named accordingly.
Nishkramana
It means to go out, on the fourth month from the birth of a child is taken out of home and he is granted darshan of- Pruthvi, Jal, Vayu, and Aakash and the prayer is performed.
Annprashan
On the seventh month from the birth, meals are offered to the child as an auspicious sign and the pooja of Annapurna Devi is performed.
Chaul
Between the age of one-three-five years from the birth, the hair of the child is removed through Mundan Sanskar. It is believed that by this the intellect of a child is developed.
Disclaimer: The content is for information purposes, accuracy has been maintained but we have give only 8 sanskars, there are 16 so do research more about it from verified source.