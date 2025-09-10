8 Stunning Indian Actresses Whose Wealth Tops Their Husbands’ Net Worths
In the glamorous Bollywood and elsewhere culture where traditional gender pay disparity has been a constant theme, a new breed of female empowerment is reshaping success. Most Indian actresses have not only managed to become stars due to their talent and hard work, but they have also earned some significant fortunes which have been greater in comparison to their male counterparts. These top women have demonstrated that gender is no factor to success, and have established empires through a variety of enterprises, including blockbuster movies and profitable endorsements to their own production houses and booming beauty lines.
Their success as businesspeople and their relentless commitment is testified by their financial autonomy and their huge net worth, which has motivated a generation and broken industry conventions. This is a list of some of the most notable actresses who have far outperformed their husbands, and it reflects a strong change in the economy of wealth and influence in Indian entertainment. Let’s look at the Top 8 Indian Actress Who Are Richer Than Their Husbands.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
A global icon and former Miss World, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's net worth is reported to be around ₹900 crore. This figure significantly exceeds that of her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, whose net worth is estimated to be around ₹280 crore.
Deepika Padukone
As one of India's highest-paid actresses, Deepika Padukone's net worth is estimated at around ₹500 crore. She has built an empire through blockbuster films, a production company (KA Productions), and her self-care brand, 82°E. Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, has a reported net worth of around ₹245 crore.
Alia Bhatt
A highly successful and sought-after actress, Alia Bhatt's net worth is estimated to be ₹550 crore. Her career has seen a rapid rise, and she reportedly charges a high fee per film. Her wealth is greater than that of her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, whose net worth is around ₹345 crore.
Katrina Kaif
With an estimated net worth of ₹224 crore, Katrina Kaif's fortune is largely due to her successful acting career and her popular cosmetic brand, Kay Beauty. Her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, has a net worth of about ₹41 crore.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
A global star who has made her mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra's net worth is estimated to be around ₹850 crore. Her extensive net worth comes from her successful careers in both Bollywood and Hollywood, as well as her various business ventures, which include a production house and a haircare brand.
Preity Zinta
The veteran actress and entrepreneur has an estimated net worth of approximately ₹183 crore. Her business ventures, including co-ownership of the IPL cricket team Punjab Kings, and production assignments have contributed significantly to her wealth.
Nayanthara
Often called the "Lady Superstar" of South Indian cinema, Nayanthara's reported net worth is around ₹200 crore. She is a dominant force in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, has a reported net worth of over ₹50 crore.
Bipasha Basu
The actress, who has transitioned into a successful model and entrepreneur, has a reported net worth of ₹130 crore. Her wealth comes from her films, brand deals, and business ventures, giving her a significant financial edge over her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, whose net worth is estimated at around ₹15 crore.