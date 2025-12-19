8 Tallest and Most Spectacular Christmas Trees Around the World – In Photos
Check out the tallest and most spectacular Christmas trees around the world. From California’s 200-foot Skunk Train Redwood to Italy’s massive Gubbio Hillside Tree, these living and artificial trees are adorned with millions of lights, festive decorations, and steel frames, creating magical holiday experiences across the globe.
Skunk Train Redwood
Skunk Train has adorned a 200-foot living redwood tree in Fort Bragg/Willits, California, USA, for its holiday rides.
Rio Lagoon Tree
The 197-foot artificial floating tree in the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has been decorated with 900,000 LEDs.
Ermesinde Park Tree
A veritable 180-foot fake tree in Ermesinde, Portugal, is lighting up the park where it is located, enticing holiday visitors with its festive aura.
Dortmund Market Tree
Dortmund, Germany, conceals a nearly 150-foot Christmas tree made of 1,700 trees; the Weihnachtsmarkt is illuminated by 138,000 lights at the top.
Cragside Redwood
A living tree, 147 feet (44.7 m) tall, at Cragside, Northumberland, UK, has been awarded a Guinness World Record for being dressed with 1,300 lights and purple bows.
Vigo Steel Tree
A 148-foot, steel-frame giant has taken up its place in Vigo, Spain, to light up the streets during Christmas celebrations.
Citadel Outlets Fir
The fresh white fir tree from Mount Shasta, which is 115 feet tall, can be seen at Citadel Outlets, Los Angeles, USA; it is lit up with 18,000 lights.
Gubbio Hillside Tree
A 1,000-meter light outline on Mount Ingino, Gubbio, Italy, is the world's largest by area and is visible from the town.