  • 8 Toothless Animals Master The Art Of Eating In The Wild: Nature’s Smooth-Eaters

8 Toothless Animals Master The Art Of Eating In The Wild: Nature’s Smooth-Eaters

These 8 toothless animals- like the baleen whale, pangolin, and anteater- may lack teeth but they are highly specialized and effective eaters. Using tools like sticky tongues, beak like jaws or throat spines. From slurping up ants to swelling jellyfish, these creatures prove that having no teeth doesn’t mean going hungry in the wild. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 8, 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
1/8

Anteater

They are expert insect hunters and use their long, sticky tongues- up to 60 CM in length. It slurp a thousands of ants and terminaties daily from nests.

2/8

Baleen whale

These are like the Blue whale and humpback, have no teeth but use come like baleen plates to filter-feed. They gulp massive amounts of water, then push it out while trapping small fish inside their mouth.

3/8

Pangolin

They have no teeth, but their long, sticky tongues make them skilled ant and terminate eaters. They also have keratin scales to break into insect nests with ease.

4/8

Giant salamander

This large amphibian lakh teeth for chewing but is an ambush predator, using suction to quickly pull in fish and insects.

5/8

Echidna

It is also called the spiny anteater, it has a long snout and sticky tongue, perfect for catching ante and terminates. It grinds good using small stones, since it lacks teeth entirely.

6/8

Platypus

It has no teeth as an adult, it uses horny pads in its mouth to grind small aquatic prey like worms and crustaceans.

7/8

Sea turtle

They don't have teeth but use strong, beak-like jaws to crush or tear their food, which ranges from jellyfish and seaweed to crabs.

8/8

Leatherback turtle

The largest sea turtle, has no teeth but specialized backward-pointing spines in its throat. This helps them swallow prey like jellyfish, without letting them escape.

Disclaimer: The content provided is just for informational and general knowledge purposes only.

