Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 8 Vibrant Beetroot creations: Healthy, Hearty and Pink

8 Vibrant Beetroot creations: Healthy, Hearty and Pink

Beetroot is a versatile and nutrient-rich vegetable that can be used in a variety of healthy recipes. From refreshing salads and smoothies to hearty soups and guilt-free desserts, beets add vibrant color, natural sweetness, and numerous health benefits like improved digest and detox support. Here are some of the 8 recipes that showcase how beetroot can be incorporated in our healthy meal.

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 10:24 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
8 Vibrant Beetroot creations: Healthy, Hearty and Pink - Gallery Image
1/8

Beetroot and Quinoa Salad

A refreshing mix of Quinoa, roasted beetroot, and herbs. Rich in protein, fiber, and antioxidants which is perfect for a light lunch.

8 Vibrant Beetroot creations: Healthy, Hearty and Pink - Gallery Image
2/8

Beetroot Humus

A vibrant dip made with beets, tahini and chickpeas. It is creamy, flavorful and nutritious with loaded veggies or whole grain crackers.

8 Vibrant Beetroot creations: Healthy, Hearty and Pink - Gallery Image
3/8

Beetroot Smoothie

An ideal morning drink which is naturally sweet, energizing, and rich in nutrients. Just have to blend beetroot with berries, yogurt, and banana.

8 Vibrant Beetroot creations: Healthy, Hearty and Pink - Gallery Image
4/8

Roasted Beetroot and Carrot Soup

Perfect comfort food on chilly days, a warm, velvety soup with carrots and roasted beets. It boosts immunity and is a full pack of vitamins.

8 Vibrant Beetroot creations: Healthy, Hearty and Pink - Gallery Image
5/8

Beetroot Veggies Burgers

A healthy version to classic burgers. Grated beetroot mixed with oats and beans, make it crispy on the outside and soft inside.

8 Vibrant Beetroot creations: Healthy, Hearty and Pink - Gallery Image
6/8

Beetroot Chilla

An Indian-style pancakes with Beetroot and gram flour. Make a delicious chutney or eat it with yogurt. It is high in protein and very easy to cook i.e time saving breakfast.

8 Vibrant Beetroot creations: Healthy, Hearty and Pink - Gallery Image
7/8

Beetroot and Apple Slaw

It is a crunchy salad of apple, beetroot, and carrots. It is perfect as a side or on sandwiches, light, tangy and full of antioxidants.

8 Vibrant Beetroot creations: Healthy, Hearty and Pink - Gallery Image
8/8

Beetroot Brownies

A guilt-free dessert option for a health enthusiast. These brownies are made with beet puree and cocoa which is low in sugar, yet moist.

Disclaimer: The information and recipes provided are for general health and wellness purposes only and are not intended as medical advice, so please research on your own.

8 Vibrant Beetroot creations: Healthy, Hearty and Pink - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?