8 Vibrant Beetroot creations: Healthy, Hearty and Pink
Beetroot is a versatile and nutrient-rich vegetable that can be used in a variety of healthy recipes. From refreshing salads and smoothies to hearty soups and guilt-free desserts, beets add vibrant color, natural sweetness, and numerous health benefits like improved digest and detox support. Here are some of the 8 recipes that showcase how beetroot can be incorporated in our healthy meal.
Beetroot and Quinoa Salad
A refreshing mix of Quinoa, roasted beetroot, and herbs. Rich in protein, fiber, and antioxidants which is perfect for a light lunch.
Beetroot Humus
A vibrant dip made with beets, tahini and chickpeas. It is creamy, flavorful and nutritious with loaded veggies or whole grain crackers.
Beetroot Smoothie
An ideal morning drink which is naturally sweet, energizing, and rich in nutrients. Just have to blend beetroot with berries, yogurt, and banana.
Roasted Beetroot and Carrot Soup
Perfect comfort food on chilly days, a warm, velvety soup with carrots and roasted beets. It boosts immunity and is a full pack of vitamins.
Beetroot Veggies Burgers
A healthy version to classic burgers. Grated beetroot mixed with oats and beans, make it crispy on the outside and soft inside.
Beetroot Chilla
An Indian-style pancakes with Beetroot and gram flour. Make a delicious chutney or eat it with yogurt. It is high in protein and very easy to cook i.e time saving breakfast.
Beetroot and Apple Slaw
It is a crunchy salad of apple, beetroot, and carrots. It is perfect as a side or on sandwiches, light, tangy and full of antioxidants.
Beetroot Brownies
A guilt-free dessert option for a health enthusiast. These brownies are made with beet puree and cocoa which is low in sugar, yet moist.
Disclaimer: The information and recipes provided are for general health and wellness purposes only and are not intended as medical advice, so please research on your own.