LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 80-Year-Old Kabir Bedi Celebrates 10th Anniversary With 29-Year-Younger Wife Parveen Dusanj: Photos Going Viral

80-Year-Old Kabir Bedi Celebrates 10th Anniversary With 29-Year-Younger Wife Parveen Dusanj: Photos Going Viral

Kabir Bedi just proved love has no age limit as he celebrated his 80th birthday and 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Parveen Dusanj. The couple’s romantic Goa getaway pictures are going viral on the internet. From sweet couple moments to peaceful beach vibes, their anniversary update feels like a perfect love story moment. 

Published By: Published: January 19, 2026 15:29:50 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kabir Bedi Anniversary Celebration Pics Go Viral
1/6
80-Year-Old Kabir Bedi Celebrates 10th Anniversary With 29-Year-Younger Wife Parveen Dusanj: Photos Going Viral

Kabir Bedi Anniversary Celebration Pics Go Viral

Kabir Bedi celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with Parveen Dusanj. The couple also marked 20 years of togetherness, making it a double milestone.

You Might Be Interested In
Kabir Bedi Wife Parveen Dusanj?
2/6

Kabir Bedi Wife Parveen Dusanj?

The couple has been together for years, and their journey reflects strong companionship, comfort and mutual respect. Kabir and Parveen's bond shows they focus on love over public opinions.

Kabir Bedi Movies
3/6

Kabir Bedi Movies

Kabir Bedi famous films include Shaakuntalam (2023), The Broken Key (2017) & Mohenjo Daro (2016). He is known for his work in Bollywood and international projects. He has remained a popular name because of his strong acting presence and iconic roles.

You Might Be Interested In
Kabir Bedi Latest Beach Pics
4/6

Kabir Bedi Latest Beach Pics

Kabir shared Goa beach holiday pictures and fans loved the soft vibes. Their celebration looked simple, romantic and private instead of flashy. The couple moments feel real, which made the post even more special.

Kabir Bedi & Wife 29-Year Age Gap
5/6

Kabir Bedi & Wife 29-Year Age Gap

Their 29-year age gap becomes a major talking point online again and again. But the couple looked comfortable and happy, proving love is the main focus.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS