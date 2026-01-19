80-Year-Old Kabir Bedi Celebrates 10th Anniversary With 29-Year-Younger Wife Parveen Dusanj: Photos Going Viral
Kabir Bedi just proved love has no age limit as he celebrated his 80th birthday and 10th wedding anniversary with his wife Parveen Dusanj. The couple’s romantic Goa getaway pictures are going viral on the internet. From sweet couple moments to peaceful beach vibes, their anniversary update feels like a perfect love story moment.
Kabir Bedi Anniversary Celebration Pics Go Viral
Kabir Bedi celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with Parveen Dusanj. The couple also marked 20 years of togetherness, making it a double milestone.
The couple has been together for years, and their journey reflects strong companionship, comfort and mutual respect. Kabir and Parveen's bond shows they focus on love over public opinions.
Kabir Bedi famous films include Shaakuntalam (2023), The Broken Key (2017) & Mohenjo Daro (2016). He is known for his work in Bollywood and international projects. He has remained a popular name because of his strong acting presence and iconic roles.
Kabir shared Goa beach holiday pictures and fans loved the soft vibes. Their celebration looked simple, romantic and private instead of flashy. The couple moments feel real, which made the post even more special.
Their 29-year age gap becomes a major talking point online again and again. But the couple looked comfortable and happy, proving love is the main focus.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.