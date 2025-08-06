80 Years of Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings: 7 Impactful Movies You Must Watch
On 6 and 9 August 1945, the United States dropped two atomic bombs over the Japanese cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, killing approximately 70,000 to 140,000 people. And today it marks the 80th Anniversary of the dropping of the first atomic bomb. Let’s see the list of impactful movies based on the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings.
Oppenheimer (2023)
Oppenheimer (2023) is a thriller movie directed by Christopher Nolan. The movie is based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus. It shows the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.
Hiroshima (1953)
Hiroshima (1953) is a Japanese movie directed by Hideo Sekigawa. The movie features real survivors of the bombing as actors. It shows the impact of the bombing of Hiroshima and the devastation it caused.
Black Rain (1989)
Black Rain (1989) is a deeply emotional movie directed by Shōhei Imamura. The story revolves around a woman who gets significantly exposed to radioactive black rain after the Hiroshima bombing.
White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki (2007)
White Light/Black Rain: The Destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki (2007) is a documentary movie directed by Steven Okazaki. The documentary features survivors and US people who were involved in the bombing who tell their stories through interviews.
The Bells of Nagasaki (1950)
The Bells of Nagasaki (1950) is a Japanese movie directed by Hideo Ōba. The movie is primarily based on the memoir of Nagasaki survivors.
Children of Hiroshima (1952)
Children of Hiroshima (1952) is a Japanese movie directed by Kaneto Shindō. The movie features a woman who takes the ferry to her hometown to visit the graves of her parents, who were killed in the Hiroshima atomic bombing during World War II.
Barefoot Gen (1983)
Barefoot Gen (1983) is an animated movie directed by Mori Masaki. The movie is based on a Hiroshima survivor, Keiji Nakazawa. The story revolves around a young boy and the impact of the atomic bombing on him.
Disclaimer
The information presented in this photo gallery is for educational and informational purposes only. The films mentioned are based on real historical events and may contain graphic content that could be distressing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.