  • 8th Pay Commission Latest Updates: All You Need To Know

8th Pay Commission Latest Updates: All You Need To Know

The 8th Pay Commission, expected to start in 2026, may increase government salaries and pensions by 30-34%, benefiting 11 million people, with a fitment factor of 1.83-2.46 likely to be applied.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 5:02 PM IST
1/6

What is pay commission?

The Pay Commission refers to a government committee that suggests salary changes for central government employees, including both civilian and defence staff.

2/6

8th Pay Commission

As per the research of recent reports by brokerage firm Ambit Capital, the 8th Pay Commission is likely to increase government salaries and pensions by approximately 30–34%. This will benefit around 11 million people.

3/6

When will it start?

Though the new pay scale targets January 2026, key steps like appointing a head and finalizing terms are still pending post-announcement.

4/6

Who will benefit?

People around 11 million people, including approximately 4.4 million central government employees and around 6.8 million pensioners. After it gets approved, these changes will increase their salary, benefits, and pension.

5/6

What is a fitment factor?

The fitment factor refers to a multiplier for current basic pay, which will significantly impact salary hikes, with a suggested range of 1.83 to 2.46.

6/6

Past hikes

Earlier, the Pay Commissions varied in hike percentages, like the 6th Pay Commission saw a 54% overall jump, while the 7th Pay Commission had a 14.3% basic pay hike.

