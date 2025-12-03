LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news India vs South Africa Government delhi security putin hyderabad airport Barkha Dutt ai eviction rules Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Injuries That Shocked the Cricket World: 9 Careers That Ended Early

Injuries That Shocked the Cricket World: 9 Careers That Ended Early

It is a tragedy that among the several world-class international cricketers there were some whose careers were cut short by severe injuries. The impact of these injuries on the players was different; some suffered from acute eye damage while others had to deal with severe long-term ailments, and in all cases, the fans were deprived of the experience ofthese players at their best.
By: Last Updated: December 3, 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Mark Boucher
1/9

Mark Boucher

His illustrious career as one of the greatest wicketkeepers ended abruptly in 2012 when a bail ricocheted into his left eye during a tour match, causing severe globe rupture.

James Taylor
2/9

James Taylor

The promising English batsman was forced into immediate retirement at age 26 in 2016 after being diagnosed with a serious, life-threatening heart condition (ARVC).

Craig Kieswetter
3/9

Craig Kieswetter

A serious eye and facial injury sustained when he was hit by a bouncer during a county match in 2014 led to persistent vision problems, forcing the talented keeper-batsman to retire a year later.

Nathan Bracken
4/9

Nathan Bracken

The leading ODI fast bowler for Australia was repeatedly sidelined by chronic and debilitating knee problems, ultimately forcing his retirement in 2011 after several unsuccessful surgeries.

Shane Bond
5/9

Shane Bond

Known for his blistering pace, the New Zealand quick's career was constantly derailed and ultimately shortened by chronic, recurring stress fractures in his back.

Saba Karim
6/9

Saba Karim

The Indian wicketkeeper's international career ended suddenly in 2000 after a ball struck his eye, causing severe retinal damage that left him with impaired vision.

Nari Contractor
7/9

Nari Contractor

The former Indian captain's Test career was tragically cut short in 1962 when he suffered a near-fatal skull fracture after being hit by a bouncer in a non-Test match.

David Lawrence
8/9

David Lawrence

His career was defined by a catastrophic, career-ending kneecap fracture suffered mid-delivery during a Test match in 1992, an injury he could never fully recover from.

Ryan Harris
9/9

Ryan Harris

The highly effective Australian fast bowler's chronic knee issues worsened, forcing him to retire just before the 2015 Ashes after scans revealed a fractured tibia.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS