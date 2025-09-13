9 Nights Of Navratri 2025: Complete Guide To Fasting, Colors, Traditions And Celebrations

Navratri is one of India’s most loved festivals, celebrating Goddess Durga in her nine different forms over nine nights. Are you excited to join the celebrations?

Here are five easy tips to help you get ready! Have you planned your fasting meals yet? Decorating your home with flowers and colorful rangoli can make the festival even more special. Do you know the meaning behind each day’s color? Different parts of India celebrate Navratri in unique ways—have you experienced any? And don’t forget the grand finale on Vijayadashami, which marks the victory of good over evil. Ready to celebrate? Let’s dive in!