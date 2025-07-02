A Comprehensive Look At Diverse Range Of New Cars Set To Launch In India In July 2025: From Next Gen EVs To Traditional Fuel Vehicles

- Home>
In July 2025 India set to see a diverse range of vehicles hitting the market- from compact hatchbacks and sporty sedans to family-oriented SUVs, electric roadsters, and premium electric MPVs. Expect multiple EV offerings across price brackets, along with refreshed petrol/diesel models and luxury performance variants, reflecting a strong shift towards electrification while still catering to traditional fuel preferences.
Kia Carens Clavis EV
Set to debut on July 15, 2025, this is kia's first mass-market seven-seater electric MPV in India. It offers dual battery options- around 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh- with a front mounted motor. Ev- specific design tweaks include a sealed grille, aero wheels, and exclusive lighting.
MG M9
A large electric MPV launching in July 2025 with bookings already live at- Rs 65 L ex-showroom. Powered by a 90 kWh NMC battery, it delivers around 245 ho, 350 Nm torque, and a claimed range between 430-548 km. It offers 7 or 8 seater layouts, captain chairs, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, ambient lights, 360 degree cameras, and seven airbags.
Skoda Octavia RS
Confirm to launch in India in late 2025 (likely festive season) as a CBU price north of Rs 50 L. It packs a potent 2.0-litre turbo- petrol engine churning out- 261 bhp and 370 NM, mated to a 7-speed DSG. It is expected that it has gloss black accents, flat bottom steering, premium infotainment etc.
MG Cyberster
A striking electric roadster expected this July in India, with an estimated ex-showroom price of Rs 80 L. It boosts dual scissor doors, futuristic LED accents, an aircraft cockpit, and interior hosting multiple screens.
Renault Kiger Facelift
Due soon in India, the facelifted kiger is expected to retain its sub-4 m compact SUV format on the CMF-A+ platform. It will continue with the same engine options- a 1.0 L NA petrol and 1.0 L turbo petrol. It is expected that the car has updated styling, refreshed bumper, and improved interiors.
Disclaimer: The information provided about upcoming car launches in India in July 2025 is based on available report manufacturer announcement and industry forecast. Readers are advised to verify details with official sources before making any purchase decisions.