A Comprehensive Look At Diverse Range Of New Cars Set To Launch In India In July 2025: From Next Gen EVs To Traditional Fuel Vehicles

Renault Kiger Facelift

Due soon in India, the facelifted kiger is expected to retain its sub-4 m compact SUV format on the CMF-A+ platform. It will continue with the same engine options- a 1.0 L NA petrol and 1.0 L turbo petrol. It is expected that the car has updated styling, refreshed bumper, and improved interiors.



Disclaimer: The information provided about upcoming car launches in India in July 2025 is based on available report manufacturer announcement and industry forecast. Readers are advised to verify details with official sources before making any purchase decisions.