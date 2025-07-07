LIVE TV
  A Day in Old Lucknow: Streets, Culture & Cuisine, In Pics

A Day in Old Lucknow: Streets, Culture & Cuisine, In Pics

There are the cities you go to, and then there are the cities you experience. Lucknow – especially old Lucknow – falls into the latter category. It does not scream for notice but whispers in your ear. It welcomes you not with buildings , but with tehzeeb, tradition, and the inimitable smell of kebabs.

This photograph gallery  is a stroll through one day spent in Old Lucknow – from the deserted morning lanes to the vibrant, food-scented nights.

By: Aradhna Khurana Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
A Day in Old Lucknow: Streets, Culture & Cuisine, In Pics - Gallery Image
1/7

Narrow Lanes Of Chowk

The streets of Chowk in Old Lucknow are narrow lanes which cut across centuries of heritage, where rickshaws pass by century-old shops, the thick aromatic perfume of kebabs and rose attar hanging in the air, and every turn resonates with the beat of daily life steeped in tradition.

A Day in Old Lucknow: Streets, Culture & Cuisine, In Pics - Gallery Image
2/7

Architecture That Speaks Without Words

Roaming by the Rumi Darwaza is like strolling through a page of the past. The Bara Imambara stands talls, not only as a landmark but as memory. Forgotten havelis with crumbling walls, and see delicate jharokhas, rusted doors, and fading frescoes, Every corner here tells a story, and none of it feels forced - it just exists, quietly, beautifully.

A Day in Old Lucknow: Streets, Culture & Cuisine, In Pics - Gallery Image
3/7

People of Lucknow

People in Old Lucknow show kindness, elegance, and calm strength. From happy store owners to skilled workers focused on their jobs, every face shares a tale. In each look, you can see respect, a past filled with stories, and a silent link to the city.

A Day in Old Lucknow: Streets, Culture & Cuisine, In Pics - Gallery Image
4/7

A Thread That Infuses Culture

In the peaceful areas of Old Lucknow, the art of chikankari is created by talented people with dedication.White threads move smoothly on delicate cloth, showing tales of customs taught over time. It is not just needlework, but a sign of the city's beauty, class, and lasting character.

A Day in Old Lucknow: Streets, Culture & Cuisine, In Pics - Gallery Image
5/7

Food And Cuisine

The dishes from Old Lucknow show a love for cooking slowly, strong flavors, and a history of kings and queens. From very soft galawati kebabs to good-smelling biryani and sweet bread, each taste shares a story. It is more than just eating, it's a chance to feel history and tradition.

A Day in Old Lucknow: Streets, Culture & Cuisine, In Pics - Gallery Image
6/7

Markets Of Old Lucknow

The old shopping areas of Lucknow are full of bright sights, activity, and smells of seasonings and quick eats.
Stands are packed with bracelets, materials, blossoms, and handmade keepsakes everywhere you look. It's a gorgeous mess where the everyday and the traditional merge in each yell, bargain and smile.

A Day in Old Lucknow: Streets, Culture & Cuisine, In Pics - Gallery Image
7/7

Evening Scenes Of Old Lucknow

As night comes, Old Lucknow shines with bright lights and darkening skies. Mosques glisten, shops shine, and the smell of grilled meat is everywhere.The busyness slows, the air gets cool, and the city turns quiet and peaceful.

A Day in Old Lucknow: Streets, Culture & Cuisine, In Pics - Gallery Image

