A Day in Old Lucknow: Streets, Culture & Cuisine, In Pics

There are the cities you go to, and then there are the cities you experience. Lucknow – especially old Lucknow – falls into the latter category. It does not scream for notice but whispers in your ear. It welcomes you not with buildings , but with tehzeeb, tradition, and the inimitable smell of kebabs.

This photograph gallery is a stroll through one day spent in Old Lucknow – from the deserted morning lanes to the vibrant, food-scented nights.