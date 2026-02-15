LIVE TV
  • A Knight of Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything You Need To Know

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform, Cast, Story- Everything You Need To Know

Set in the rich and dangerous world of Westeros, A Knight of Seven Kingdoms is one of the most anticipated fantasy releases for fans of epic storytelling. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas and expanding the universe of Game of Thrones, the series promises political intrigue, sword fights, loyalty, and destiny. 

Published: February 15, 2026 09:30:26 IST
A Knight of Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 Release Date
A Knight of Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 Release Date

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 Release Date

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 is set to release on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Fans are all excited to watch the story take a twisty turn.

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 Release Platform
A Knight of Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 Release Platform

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 will be available to stream on HBO at 10 pm and HBO Max at the same time.

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 Cast
A Knight of Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 Cast

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 cast members are Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carval, and Daniel Ings.

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 Story
A Knight of Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 Story

A Knight of Seven Kingdoms focuses on a Trial of Seven, a traditional judicial combat in which the accused selects six champions to stand alongside him, while the accuser is backed by six fighters of his own. The confrontation is conducted in the name of the Seven Goda, with the belief that divine justice will prevail through the outcome of the battle.

