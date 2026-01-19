LIVE TV
  A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Review: $10 Million Budget, Where to Watch & Full Story Details

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a new universe show and people are already talking about it. This time it’s not about dragons or big wars, it’s about one brave knight and his young helper. If you like adventure, emotions and Westeros vibes, the series is a must-watch for you. From review to $10 million budget, here’s everything you need to know about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Published: January 19, 2026 12:40:16 IST
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Review
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Review

This show is about honor, bravery and survival. It feels like a classic knight adventure with emotional moments and raw realism. The story is grounded and raw, not over-styled or too modern.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Budget- $10 Million per Episode
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Budget- $10 Million per Episode

According to reports, the series is reportedly made for under $10 million per episode. It's positioned as a lower-budget Westeros story, more grounded than dragon heavy shows.

Where to Watch: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Where to Watch: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The series premiered on January 18, 2026 on HBO and JioHotstar. Each episode will be released weekly.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Story
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Story

It's based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg, starting with The Hedge Knight. It is set around a century before Game of Thrones, following Dunk and his young squire Egg as they travel through danger, tournaments and big secrets.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Cast
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Cast

Peter Claffey plays Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk). Dexter Sol Ansell plays Egg (Aegon Targaryen). The series also features key characters like Ser Lyonel Baratheon and other Targaryen names.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

